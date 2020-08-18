“I never expected to be anybody important.” –Elvis Presley
On Sunday, August 16, we observed the 43rd anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. It’s hard to believe that Tupelo’s favorite native son has been gone 43 years. I enjoyed seeing many tributes to the King of Rock & Roll throughout the day. It is quite evident that Elvis had and continues to have a profound influence on all of us.
The Rolling Stone Encyclopedia of Rock & Roll describes Elvis as “an American music giant of the 20th century who single-handedly changed the course of music and culture in the mid-1950s.” Some claim that Elvis created a whole new style of music…“it wasn’t black, wasn’t white, wasn’t pop or country – it was different.” It was different, alright. His versatility was uncanny – singing rockabilly, rock and roll, and ballads, all different yet with his same signature style and voice. His influence on other rock musicians is unmatched. The late John Lennon once said “Before Elvis, there was nothing.”
By the spring of 1956, Elvis had become a national phenomenon. Because of his signature dance moves in live performances, he was considered by some to be a threat to the moral well-being of teenagers. His swagger and performance style thrilled his teenage audiences, shaping fads and fashions. On his January 6, 1957, appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, Elvis was filmed only from the waist up. When asked about all the furor surrounding him, Elvis said “I don’t see how they think [my act] can contribute to juvenile delinquency. If there’s anything I’ve tried to do, I’ve tried to live a straight, clean life and not set any kind of a bad example. You cannot please everyone.”
From his humble origins in East Tupelo, born to Gladys and Vernon Presley, Elvis became an international superstar of fabulous wealth. His name, face and voice were then – and still are – recognized in an instant. He is, without a doubt, the most celebrated and influential music icon of the 20th century, and we are fortunate that his music and life and continues to positively impact his hometown of Tupelo.
You can see Elvis’s footprint all over Tupelo–the Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum, the Tupelo Elvis Festival, even Tupelo Hardware, where he purchased his first guitar – all honoring and celebrating the King of Rock & Roll. The financial impact of Elvis to Tupelo is enormous. Neal McCoy, Executive Director of Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau said “When visitors experience the birthplace and take time to explore the Elvis Tupelo Driving Tour, it extends their stay, so they eat in Tupelo’s over 160 restaurants, shop in the city’s three distinct shopping districts, and spend the night in one of our myriad accommodating hotels. Tupelo also boasts 13 live music venues, so no visit to the birthplace of the King of Rock & Roll is complete without finishing out the night with great live music.”
The Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum alone hosts over 80,000 visitors annually from all across the globe. The grounds are beautiful, comprised of the original home where Elvis was born, a museum that chronicles his life, the Assembly of God Church where he was influenced by gospel music, a theatre, many exhibits, a story wall, statues and a lake.
And to celebrate Elvis Presley each year in June, the annual Tupelo Elvis Festival descends on our downtown with live music, the Elvis Tribute Artist competition, living history demonstrations, Running with the King 5K, Elvis Look-A-Like Pet Parade and more.
One can easily understand why Elvis remains important and relevant to Tupelo’s economy and quality of life. Aside from his amazing cultural impact and contribution to music, his life and legacy are valuable to our city. Our businesses, restaurants and hotels depend heavily on visitors who come to experience the hometown of Elvis.
He never expected to be anybody important. Yet he became the greatest entertainer in history and our most important tourism asset. We are proud to call Elvis Presley our favorite native son here in Tupelo, Mississippi.