On Friday, September 18th, our nation lost one of its most treasured public servants, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was 87 years old and died from complications of metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She fought a courageous battle with her illness until the very end. Her determination and dedication were remarkable. She was the second female Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and until the 2018 term, Ginsburg had not missed a day of oral arguments, not even when she was undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, after surgery for colon cancer, or the day after her husband passed away in 2010. She was a champion of women’s rights and equality for all Americans.
Born to an immigrant Jewish family, Justice Ginsburg understood firsthand the dilemma which women, immigrants and minorities faced in our country. Despite her stellar academic record at Cornell University, Harvard Law School and Columbia Law School, she found her gender a barrier to career advancement. Of the 12 firms with which she interviewed after completing her education, not one offered her a job. The challenges she faced made her a fierce advocate for equality and instilled a dogged determination to create change in our country.
Many argue that Justice Ginsburg was the most important legal advocate for women in American history. Abbe Gluck, a Yale Law School professor said “Ruth Ginsburg convinced the entire nation, through [her arguments at the] Supreme Court, to adopt the view of gender quality where equal means the same–not special accommodations for either gender. It’s astonishing from our modern vantage point to think that Supreme Court recognition for constitutional equality of women is only 50 years old.” Her legal cases before serving on the Supreme Court as well as while on the Supreme Court bench resulted in powerful changes for women. To summarize briefly her contributions to women’s rights–if you have a credit card in your own name and your own credit history, if you have leased an apartment or bought property in your name, if you have consented to your own medical treatment, if you have served on a jury, if you have participated in school sports, you can thank Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
I was honored to meet Justice Ginsburg while attending the White House ceremony when President Trump posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom to Elvis Presley. It was a brief encounter–an opportunity to speak with and have a photo taken with a legal giant whom I had admired all my life. She was small in stature, understated, kind and gracious. It is a wonderful memory that I will forever cherish.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a rich legacy which all of us have benefited. She transformed the roles of both men and women in society. She proved time and again that she was a force to be reckoned with. To the end of her tenure, she served our country honorably, courageously and with integrity. She leaves behind a generation of younger legal minds who will carry on her legacy. She is survived, too, by the women whose lives and careers she made possible through her legal work. Rest in power, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.