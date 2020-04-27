Today starts Gov. Reeves’ new Executive Order 1477, which is effective until May 11. The City of Tupelo will follow this order and any additional orders as we continue to cautiously move forward through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Reeves has stated that he is taking a slow, measured approach to reopen Mississippi, balancing Mississippians’ health with our economy. I agree that this is the best approach at this juncture in our state. I, like you, wish that we could reopen every business, public place, and resume our lives as before. But we must balance the dangers of this virus to our citizens along with the magnitude of its economic impact on our community. There are no easy answers. I ask that you please be patient as we work to get through this together. We have a long way to go, but I know Tupelo will emerge stronger.
The new executive order is not a complete shelter-in-place as before but staying at home is still recommended. The shelter-in-place remains in effect for our vulnerable citizens – those with existing health conditions and elderly. One specific change is in regard to retail businesses. Retail businesses are allowed to open but can only allow 50% of their store occupancy while adhering to CDC guidelines. Unfortunately, fire marshals do not assign occupancy levels to retail stores and the governor’s order will be impossible to enforce. Under the governor’s order, we must trust our retailers to do right by their employees and customers. The opening of retail does not apply to salons, barbers, gyms, and recreational facilities (both outdoor and indoor) which must remain closed. Restaurants must still keep their dining rooms closed and use curbside pick up or delivery. Also under the governor’s order, health providers may start doing elective surgeries, but must provide their own PPE and not use stock which is needed for COVID-19 care in their communities.
Although some restrictions have been removed in the latest governor’s executive order, please remember that each of us has an individual responsibility to stop the spread of the virus. In every aspect of our daily lives from activities to traveling, we must ask ourselves “Is this necessary? Is this safe? Can this wait?” I’ve spoken before about “the new normal.” We find ourselves in a new place where we must discern what is safe and important while the virus is still present in our community. We need to limit our activities and travel, and when doing so we should wear protective gear to not only keep ourselves safe but also limit the spread of the virus.
Unfortunately, we have not yet reached our peak in COVID-19 cases. The numbers continue to climb daily. According to President Trump’s guidelines to reopen America, there should be 14 days of declining numbers before steps are taken to reopen communities. Hopefully between now and May 11 we will see the numbers fall. I certainly pray they do.
We are working with the Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force to formulate Tupelo’s plan for economic recovery. This plan will be set forth in the same manner as the President’s Plan for America, but will be tailored to fit our particular needs in Tupelo.
Though it very well may be a slow and painful process, our city and our local economy will recover. The famed Tupelo Spirit will continue to shine. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Tupelo will be back stronger than ever. That is simply the Tupelo Way.