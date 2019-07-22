July brings summer fun, but it also means budget time for our city. Our council, department heads, and administration are working hard to make sure that we continue to be good stewards of the city’s finances. Sound financial stewardship is the No. 1 responsibility of your city’s government, and we are fortunate to have the best budget and accounting team in the state of Mississippi led by our Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna. She and her team do a phenomenal job each and every year to maintain the city’s strong financial position and the highest bond rating in the state of Mississippi.
As mayor, I have often pushed for change in many areas as we seek to become a more attractive and desirable place to call home. We have sought to try new approaches as we seek to become a safer and revitalized city with modern amenities that attract residents, industry, and tourists to our great city. With our city’s budget, however, it is our administration’s position to stay the course that we began six years ago with our fiscally conservative approach to the budget process. This process has worked well, and our city’s financial strength makes us the envy of the state. Now is not the time to take risks to jeopardize our financial strength.
As in the previous six years, I can pledge to present a fiscally conservative and balanced budget to the city council. We will continue to live within our means and put needs ahead of wants. The budget our administration presents will continue to invest in our infrastructure, quality of life, public safety, and in neighborhood revitalization. We will seek to maintain our pay-as-you-go philosophy and not incur unnecessary debt for our city.
We have not had any city tax increases over the past six years and will not present any tax increase this year. Tax increases are unnecessary and will unduly burden our citizens and businesses. I will oppose any proposed tax increase, as your family and business already pay more than enough. Furthermore, I will oppose any tax increases from the city, county, or state level that will hurt our homeowners and businesses right here at home. The city of Tupelo and Lee County’s low ad valorem rates give us a competitive advantage in recruiting business and industry. We have consistently been one of the top 10 micropolitan areas for economic development in the nation, and we need to continue that positive momentum.
For the past six years we have also protected our city’s reserve or rainy day fund and created what is believed to be the state of Mississippi’s first municipal reserve system. Though the recently approved arena and conference center expansion will require new debt, for the last six years we have actually been able to reduce our city’s general fund debt, which can be done with sound financial planning, management, and fiscally responsible spending. While we have been able to successfully manage our city’s debt over the past six years, unfortunately, our administration cannot do anything about our nation’s exploding deficit levels and national debt which have increased dramatically over the last two years due to fiscally irresponsible tax and spending polices at the federal level.
The budget presented to the council this year will continue to heavily invest in the city’s infrastructure, particularly our street maintenance and repair plans. We have learned from the state’s failure to act over the past several years and have increased the city’s annual allocation for infrastructure to the highest levels in the history of the city. The presented budget will also continue to focus on neighborhood revitalization, which has paid tremendous dividends to our city over the past several years.
We will continue to provide great city services as well as add amenities and quality of life opportunites to our already robust lineup of events as we continue to work hard to make Tupelo simply “too good to leave.”