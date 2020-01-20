November 5, 2019 the citizens of Mississippi went to the polls and let their voices be heard. The immediate future of our great state is now in the hands of those who were chosen during this crucial election to lead.
As mayor of Tupelo, the economic hub of Northeast Mississippi, it is my job to work hand in hand with our state leaders to help grow our city, region, and state. We have a great team here in Tupelo and are committed to working with each of our state officials to do what is needed to better our quality of life here at home.
As mayor I am fully committed to cooperating with our new state officials and wholeheartedly wish them nothing but success during the upcoming term. One of Tupelo’s attributes which I have experienced first-hand is that it is more important to our community leaders for our city to succeed than it is to engage in the partisan political bickering that we see on the national level. I sincerely hope that we will see that same type of bi-partisan cooperation on a state level so we may benefit from our leaders pulling in the same direction for the good of all of us in the State of Mississippi.
Over the next four years, if our statewide officials are successful in bringing more jobs and economic opportunities to Mississippi, this will benefit all of us. I am honored to be in a position to work with our newly elected leaders to help our state succeed. By using former Gov. Phil Bryant’s often stated philosophy that “economic development is a team sport,” we can continue to grow our economy.
I would like to take this opportunity to again thank Gov. Bryant for his outstanding service in economic development and disaster response during his tenure as governor. I was privileged to be chosen to serve on his Council of Mayors and travel with him on several economic development trips, including trips to strengthen our state’s crucial relationships with Israel and Japan.
When Tupelo experienced crisis following the murder of one of our police officers, the devastating tornadoes that destroyed tens of millions of dollars of property in our city, and during the periods of civil unrest that we have faced, Gov. Bryant was in constant communication with our office. I was especially impressed that each time we faced crisis not only were the state’s resources made available to our city, but Gov. Bryant would personally call, often daily, to see if our city was doing OK and if there was any further assistance his office could provide.
Our state is better when we work together and Gov. Bryant’s leadership during times of crisis and in recruiting foreign direct investment to Mississippi are prime examples of the good we can do when we work together.
Entering a new decade, we have many reasons to be optimistic in Tupelo. I am excited for the opportunities we have to continue the record-breaking success that we have experienced over the past six years. By working together and by continuing to put the good of our city first, we can continue to achieve great results here at home.
On a final note, the new decade also brings new excitement for the football programs at our area’s two major universities. Congratulations to Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and University of Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin on taking over these outstanding programs. We are looking forward to watching each program reach even higher levels of success.