“Summertime, and the livin’ is easy,” as the old Gershwin song goes, seems appropriate for these hot days in mid-July. Yet, I urge you to take a look around in Tupelo. While we might all have those easy attitudes, the events here are as hot as the mid-90 afternoons. We have exciting days and nights ahead – enough to draw visitors and bring out the folks who live here in the All-America City.
We can begin with the Down on Main series, which starts Thursday, July 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tupelo’s Front Porch, Fairpark. Downtown Tupelo Main Street Director Debbie Brangenberg, her staff and Down on Main committee have planned an exciting opening for the season with Eric Paslay with Alec Davis.
If you know country music, you know Eric Paslay. His songwriting stands out among such performers as Jake Owen and the Will Hoge/Eli Young Band. He’s recorded with other stars including Dirks Bentley and Charles Kelley, Amy Grant and Sheryl Crow. The hits keep coming. We’re looking forward to hearing “Angels in this Town,” which was released three years ago, but still rings true.
Alec Davis draws his influence from country, but blends his sound with a little Rock & Roll. He’s filled with energy and his music reaches straight to the soul.
These two are a great way to kick off the series this summer.
If music is not your favorite fare, then take in a free movie under the stars at Ballard Park right behind the concession stand at the Soccer Sportsplex. On Saturday, July 20, Tupelo Parks and Recreation will show “The Grinch.” The movie begins about dark, 8:30 p.m., and there are plenty of snacks and drinks for sale at the concession stand. Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy the film.
Later this summer, August 23, Tupelo Community Theater will present “Mama Mia!” It’s fit for the stage, complete with ABBA’s music and will begin TCT’s 50th season at the historic Lyric Theater. The admission fees are $25 for adults and $10 for children.
These are just a few examples of the special offerings Tupelo has in the next month. Just about any night, one of several venues in the city offers live music with regionally known performers or well-loved local performers. There are art galleries downtown with plenty of excitement for the eyes. Don’t forget the well-known sites: the Elvis Presley Birthplace, the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Tupelo Aquatic Center, and the Oren Dunn City Museum. Experience these sites for the first time or reacquaint yourself with them.
Summertime is here. It’s time to explore and have some fun. I’ll see you soon.