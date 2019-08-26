As promised, our administration has presented the council with a proposed balanced budget that includes no new taxes, no new debt, no utilization of the city’s reserve or rainy day funds, and which provides each of our non-elected municipal employees with a three percent pay raise.
The budget will allow the city to continue the great level of service that our citizens have received in the past and will continue to invest in our infrastructure so that we can continue to be a great place for residential and commercial development. The budget is not just fiscally conservative – it is fiscally responsible.
Our city’s Chief Financial Officer, Kim Hanna, has done a phenomenal job in preparing a sound budget that makes sure the city is living within our means and continues the “pay as you go” philosophy of our administration. Being good stewards of tax dollars is priority No. 1.
Our job in preparing and presenting the budget has been made easier by the city’s continued record-breaking economic growth. This past year we grew approximately three percent over the previous year’s record-breaking numbers and that growth is continuing.
In the past few weeks we have had several major announcements that will pay dividends to the city of Tupelo for decades to come and highlight our commitment to public-private partnerships to continue to grow the city and region.
Tupelo based United Furniture recently announced that they were adding 500 new jobs, 275 of which will be based right here in the Tupelo area. Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi continue to be a global force in the furniture industry and that has a huge impact on our city and state economies.
The American Banker’s Association Banking Journal publication recently named Tupelo as “Bank City USA” for being the smallest city in the United States to be the home of two financial institutions valued at over $10 billion each. BancorpSouth and Renasant are major employers in Tupelo and the state of Mississippi and we are tremendously fortunate that they call Tupelo home. Likewise, the many other financial intuitions based in or with branches in Tupelo make us the banking and finance hub of the Deep South.
Our area’s willingness to work together drives our economic success. Last week BancorpSouth announced a major expansion of their Jackson Street campus which will bring 100 new high tech/high paying jobs to our All-America City. Of course the driving force behind this expansion is the success of BancorpSouth, but partners included the Mississippi Development Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission, Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the Community Development Foundation, city of Tupelo and the citizen volunteer Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Committee. This type of team effort for economic development is what sets Tupelo apart and why we consistently rank in the Top 10 micropolitan areas for economic development in the nation.
Another recent example of public-private partnerships bringing economic success to Tupelo is the announcement of the new 80 room boutique hotel in the Fairpark area of Downtown Tupelo. The Community Development Foundation, the volunteer boards of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Downtown Main Street Association, and Tupelo Redevelopment Authority all worked together with the Tupelo City Council and our administration to make the new private development possible. This new hotel will tremendously enhance the downtown area, assist in economic recruitment efforts, and allow our city to attract larger conventions and meetings to the BancorpSouth Conference Center. New public parking will be added which will assist the downtown businesses and their customers.
Thanks to our willingness to work together and our citizen involvement, Tupelo is growing like never before.