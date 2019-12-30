After the Civil War, a cross-state railroad for northern Mississippi was constructed through a town which the European settlers had named Gum Pond, supposedly due to its Tupelo gum trees.
The railroad encouraged industry and growth and the town changed its name to Tupelo, with it being incorporated in 1870. These are the humble beginnings of our Tupelo.
For 150 years, Tupelo has been an example of progress not only in the state of Mississippi, but also for the entire United States. A community built from forward-thinking individuals who seized opportunities to grow and enhance our city, Tupelo continues to set the bar high. We rest on the shoulders of giants who committed themselves to the betterment of our city and the future of generations to come. We owe a great debt of gratitude to those who came before us, and we have good reason to celebrate all that we are and aspire to become in the future.
The recognition of Tupelo’s Sesquicentennial begins tomorrow night in Downtown Tupelo at Fairpark, where we will ring in 2020 and celebrate 150 years of our great city.
The New Year’s Eve party will be family friendly and includes public ice skating at the BancorpSouth Arena from 1 to 9 p.m. There will be a diverse line-up of bands on two different stages in Fairpark, a ball drop from a guitar secured to Fairpark Towers for all to count down until midnight, followed by a spectacular fireworks show. Recently recognized by Reader’s Digest as one of this year’s top 14 family-friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in the country, Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve Celebration promises to be the best party we’ve ever had. And what’s more, it’s a completely free event for you and your family. And don’t forget to buy a ticket for a chance to win a 2020 Toyota Corolla which will be given away!
Aside from the New Year’s Eve party, 2020 will be full of activities to commemorate Tupelo’s 150th birthday. I encourage you to visit www.tupelo150.com to see what’s in store for you. The website highlights monthly themes which will focus on important topics in Tupelo’s story and will include fun activities and events for all. The events will fall under four pillars of focus for the Sesquicentennial year – Education, Celebration, Participation and Inspiration.
In addition, we will be examining our full history from being the homeland of the Great Chickasaw Nation all the way to present-day challenges and opportunities. On July 20, 2020, we will celebrate the official date of Tupelo’s incorporation.
We have so much to be thankful for and to celebrate! In 150 years, Tupelo has grown with manufacturing, retail and distribution operations providing job growth and stability. We have the largest rural hospital in America and we headquarter two large banking corporations. We are the only city in the Deep South to be named an “All-America City” five times. We have the convenience of I-22 running through our city, and we have an excellent airport with service to provide convenience for traveling near or far. We have been recognized as a “foodie” town with our eclectic restaurants, and of course, we are the cradle of Rock and Roll and birthplace of our favorite son, Elvis Presley. We have a thriving public school system, a vibrant art and music scene, and several parks for sports and exploring. Tupelo hits on all cylinders – and I think the best is yet to come!
Please join me and be a part of the celebration! You can be a part of Tupelo’s history starting tomorrow night in Fairpark. Cheers to Tupelo’s 150 Years! Let’s start the new decade together and celebrate our beginnings, our present, and what’s in store for our future. Happy New Year, friends!