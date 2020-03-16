Tupelo has always been at the forefront in progressive thinking and problem solving. Our commitment to tackling challenges with an optimistic, cooperative spirit then implementing well designed, thoughtful solutions has helped move our city forward with tremendous success. Our City Council will vote on Project Solution, a program which has the potential to be a great solution to a growing concern in our city, litter.
Litter is an ongoing problem not only for Tupelo, but cities nationwide. Millions of dollars are spent by municipalities annually in clean-up efforts to reduce littering. This makes littering a huge problem because money that would otherwise be used in progressive development is partly directed to waste management programs. Littered places are unsightly and depreciate the aesthetic value of the surrounding environments, affect local tourism and revenue, make our neighborhoods unattractive and affect property values. Each of us wants to live in a place and neighborhood which we can be proud of.
Project Solution is an effort to bring city resources together to empower all of our groups to be part of the solution. It is a low-barrier workforce development program designed to be a combined public and private initiative by the city of Tupelo and Keep Tupelo Beautiful to address and eliminate litter. What makes this initiative unique is that Project Solution is also designed to empower our homeless community to be a part of the solution to their struggles by working to pick up litter. Our goal is two-fold: to eliminate litter in our city while providing employment opportunities for the homeless which is necessary for their successful transition back into permanent housing and a productive life. Potential workers would be referred to a local staffing agency by the Tupelo Homeless Task Force, MUTEH (Mississippi United To End Homelessness), and the Salvation Army of Tupelo. They will be referred with all proper identification and documentation necessary to be hired by the staffing agency. These entities will then go a step further in the process after the individuals have participated in Project Solution, working directly with the staffing agency to help provide permanent workforce opportunities.
Another group of people which has been concerning to our city are those who owe Tupelo Municipal Court hefty fines. Many of these people do not have the resources to pay, and allowing them to participate in Project Solution will enable them to work to pay their fines. We propose to work directly with Tupelo Municipal Court to coordinate the workers, keep track of hours worked, and apply directly toward their fines.
The city of Tupelo will still continue to work directly with Lee County Sheriff Department in the inmate trash removal process of our state and federal highways throughout Lee County through their State Workforce Program.
There are other cities in the United States who have implemented similar programs, however Tupelo will be the first in Mississippi. Albuquerque, Boise, Denver, Dallas, Omaha, Anaheim and Little Rock have facilitated projects which employ the homeless to pick up trash. Tupelo has the opportunity to once again lead our state in setting an example by providing a solution to multiple challenges which every city faces.
Project Solution’s trial period is projected to last 120 days employing up to 6 individuals. The pay will be $9.00 an hour and will be facilitated by the staffing agency. We are working directly with Three Rivers for a permanent funding source. As with any new program, we will closely monitor for effectiveness. If it proves to be successful–and we hope it will–we will work with Three Rivers and explore other ways to continue the program and make it better.
We are committed to cleaning up the city of Tupelo. Project Solution has the potential to play a vital role in this effort. We have the opportunity to beautify our city while helping others, providing employment, and assisting in the transition to become productive citizens.
It’s what we do. It’s the Tupelo Spirit.