With the State of the City address just a week away, I have gathered information from all city of Tupelo departments to update our citizens on the great strides made in Tupelo in 2019. Development Services is a department which has worked successfully in contribution to our economic development.
2019 was a year of high activity for Development Services. In particular, building permits reflected a strong local economy especially in the area of new housing. Last year, 161 single family homes were started, the highest number since 1995 and twice as many as were permitted in 2018. The average construction value of the new houses was $158,292. The total value of all construction for the year was $81,740,562, the highest level for this measure of economic growth in 10 years. Department staff facilitated 10,609 inspections, of which 2,983 were for construction, 2,742 for residential rentals, and 4,884 for code enforcement.
Code enforcement opened a total of 1,831 violation cases during the year. Of these, 463 were for lot mowing, with open storage, inadequate landscaping and parking on the lawn among the most frequent offenses. Nineteen properties were demolished through code enforcement or purchase by the City, including an apartment complex with four buildings.
The zoning office handled 25 major actions through the Planning Committee, along with 35 staff level reviews. The major actions included two commercial subdivisions totaling 15.7 acres on West Main Street, as well as six residential developments on Coley Road; six residential developments providing lots for 136 housing units, four rezonings and eight variances. The relatively low number of rezonings and variances is due to the flexibility built into the code which allows more options that do not require special approval.
Tupelo has partnered with CDF, Lee County, the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District and the Palmetto Water Association to develop The Hive, a 1,000 acre next generation industrial park located west of Tupelo and wholly within the Tupelo Public School District. The city will construct and provide water and sewer services to the site which will recruit advanced technology firms and the jobs they bring.
Tupelo has partnered with Hyperion Technology Group to relocate and expand the company’s technology research, design and manufacturing business. The project brings 25 new jobs downtown. Of course, our partnerships with the Community Development Foundation was essential to each of these endeavors.
Tupelo has partnered with Maloney Development, LLC, to construct the first of two multi-story buildings in Fairpark. The first building is complete and houses the regional headquarters of Century Construction, Bank Plus and Ross and Yerger, along with a bank Plus consumer branch and Southern Stove and Craft restaurant. The city’s $2.5 million in infrastructure expenditures will result in at least $15 million in private construction.
Tupelo has partnered with the Thrash Group of Hattiesburg to construct a $16 million, 80-room boutique hotel next to the above Maloney development. The city will construct parking facilities benefitting all the surrounding businesses.
This summer, Tupelo will construct an additional $1.5 million for streets, alleys, sidewalks and underground utilities to complete the public infrastructure in Fairpark. Proposals are being reviewed to begin partnerships with local builders to add up to 50 new homes downtown in Fairpark. The economic impact will push $20 million in private investment.
From the investments of individuals and businesses to the small business entrepreneur to the large scale developer, optimism was shown in Tupelo in 2019. The diversity of our neighborhoods and businesses is unique and appealing to a broad audience. Families, businesses and investors continue to come to Tupelo confident in our future – investing their resources and creating jobs and opportunities. I am proud that 2020 and beyond promises to continue this upward trend not only for the citizens of Tupelo, but also for future generations who will inherit this City from us.