There is one group of individuals that control every single election in America: the voters who show up and vote on election day. One of our founding fathers, President Thomas Jefferson, once said: “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
Regardless of their number, those individuals who show up and vote on election day solely decide the manner in which our city, county, state, and nation will be governed until the next election cycle. Those voters decide if public education will be funded, if roads will be repaired, if rural hospitals will continue to remain open, and every other decision that our varying levels of government make daily which impact our lives and our livelihood.
Because of Attorney General Jim Hood’s entry in the race for governor, we will likely have the most competitive race for governor in over a decade this fall. Next week’s primary elections, however, are equally as important to the general election in November and impact every level of our state government.
Unfortunately Mississippi has a closed primary system so we do not always get to vote for our top choice for governor and our top choice for state representative or county supervisor, but there are great candidates on both the Republican and Democrat primary ballots. As voters, it is our job to vote and make sure that the best suited and most qualified candidates are elected. It is our job to make sure we elect the best person to do the job for which they are elected.
Though harsh and politically incorrect in modern times, the great philosopher Plato stated “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” By voting, however, we can all make sure that well-qualified and well-intended individuals are elected to serve in public office. This is of the utmost importance because their decisions will impact us all.
There are many who take voting for granted, but that has certainly not been historically accurate in our great nation. Thousands upon thousands have died and millions more endured hardship so that you have the freedom and right to vote. Do not let these sacrifices be in vain. As legendary trailblazer Susan B. Anthony simply stated: “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”
Voting is a fundamental and basic right in the United States and our democracy depends on your participation. Simply showing up on election day, however, is not quite enough. It is vitally important that you educate yourself on the issues that matter to you and the candidates who best represent your vision for the future of our government. Our nation’s longest serving president and the man who first brought reliable electricity to Tupelo through TVA as part of his “New Deal” program, Franklin D. Roosevelt, stated: “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”
Please make sure that you are well informed on election day and make plans to show up and vote for the men and women who will lead us into the future.
While the elected officials will be able to make decisions that impact us in the future, our decisions on election day will decide who gets to make such decisions.
The elections do not belong to the politicians. “Elections belong to the people.” – Abraham Lincoln