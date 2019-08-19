Forty-two years ago this past Friday, August 16, 1977, “the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Elvis Presley died at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenn. Beginning August 9, Elvis Week began and we had our Fan Appreciation Day here in Tupelo on August 10, while Graceland held a series of weeklong events including the candlelight vigil, celebrity appearances, and the Ultimate Elvis Competition.
Here in Tupelo, we all know the story of where a young boy and his mother walked into Tupelo Hardware Store to get a gun, came out with a guitar, and went on to change the world of music and popular culture around the globe. The 1973 “Aloha From Hawaii” concert was broadcast live to approximately one billion people, which is comparable viewership to global events such as the first man walking on the moon and long before every home had a television or internet.
Forty-two years after his death, Elvis Presley remains a global phenomenon. Forbes magazine annually publishes a list of the highest celebrity post-mortem earnings and Elvis has been No. 1 on the list six times since 2001 and has not been listed below fourth in any year. A poor boy from East Tupelo, 42 years after his death, continues to expand his fan base around the world. Graceland is second only to the White House as the most visited home in the United States and approximately 100,000 people from all over the world visit Tupelo each year to see the city and sites that influenced Elvis as a young boy.
Elvis Presley continues to be so popular that modern Elvis Presley Tribute Artists have their own fan clubs and many are reaching celebrity status in their own right. Elvis Tribute Artists or “Ultimate Elvis” competitions are hosted around the globe on almost a weekly basis. In 2018, Apple produced a TV commercial featuring Elvis Tribute artists and more than 9.6 million people have watched the YouTube video.
Here in Tupelo we are not just part of the Elvis story, we are the first chapter, where it all began. As a city, it is incumbent upon us to embrace that legacy and do everything we can to continue to promote the popularity of Elvis, which in turn will continue to promote Elvis-related tourism, which in turn provides a huge boost to our local economy.
The tourism division of the Mississippi Development Authority, our Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Elvis Presley Birthplace, the Downtown Main Street Association, and the Memphis-Mississippi partnership are all working diligently to continue this effort. It has been a tremendous honor for our administration to be invited to participate in events across the nation and world designed to increase tourism to Memphis and Tupelo. These efforts are working.
As a citizen of Tupelo or north Mississippi, you can also be part of this effort by simply attending the Elvis-related events here in town and taking out-of-town guests by the Birthplace when they are here visiting.
And, as always, don’t forget to display your Southern hospitality and charm to our guests who are here for a wonderful Elvis experience. We want them to have a positive experience so that they will help spread the word around the world to Elvis or music fans that it is worth their time and money to come visit us here in the All-America City of Tupelo, Mississippi, the Birthplace of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, where the story begins.