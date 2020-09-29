Cooler days have arrived and Fall is definitely in the air. While we are enjoying this beautiful season and the traditions it brings, let us not forget that fall brings a very serious concern…it marks the beginning of the influenza season. Most of us are only thinking about COVID-19, but the seasonal flu is yet another deadly virus. And this year more than ever, it is imperative to get immunized.
As the flu season approaches in the United States, health experts are warning that the addition of another respiratory illness on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could overburden the health care system, strain testing capacity, and increase the risk of catching both diseases at once. Unlike COVID-19, however, there is a safe and effective vaccine which is readily available. The time to get a vaccination is now. Medical experts are recommending to have the flu shot in late September or early October in order to ensure that you have time…usually two weeks…to develop an immune response before there is widespread transmission of the flu.
Although the infection fatality rate of flu is less than 0.1 percent, roughly 10 times less than that of COVID-19, the CDC reports that between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths from the flu occur each year. It is estimated that 40 to 50 million Americans may catch the flu this year, with some 800,000 requiring hospitalization. With the coronavirus prevalence in the U.S. this year, a combination of both viruses is a serious threat to your health.
Often times, the vaccine can lessen a person’s severity of flu symptoms, even if they do get the flu. Below are a few messages from the American Medical Association:
If you are hesitant about getting a flu shot because you’ve had a severe reaction in the past, check with your doctor about your best strategy this year. Nearly everyone over 6 months old should be immunized against the flu.
September and October are the best times to be vaccinated to achieve immunity throughout the flu season, though getting the shot later is better than none at all.
It takes two weeks after your flu shot to achieve full immunity, so steer clear until then of anyone who has flu symptoms.
I felt it was important to encourage everyone to get the influenza vaccination, especially as we find ourselves in this serious health pandemic. In the past, it is reported that only about half of eligible Americans choose to get immunized in any given year. And common reasons for the hesitation are often based on lack of accurate information and rumors such as “it’s not that serious” or “the vaccine will give me the flu.” First of all, the flu IS a serious disease and its complications are significant. Like other viruses, those at increased risk are people over 65, children under the age of 5, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems. To those concerned that the flu shot will actually give them the flu, this is not the case. Most people will have arm soreness at the injection site for a few hours. Some people might experience a mild reaction and be slightly feverish or achy. These symptoms show that your immune system is working. But it is NOT the flu.
We have a strong medical community here in Tupelo with North Mississippi Medical Center being our nation’s largest rural hospital, along with other excellent medical providers. They have stepped up to the call during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I remain grateful for these front-line workers. Let’s all do our part and get a flu vaccine. It is especially important during this health crisis that we do everything possible not to overwhelm our medical care system. Stay safe and healthy, Tupelo.