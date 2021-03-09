“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.”
– Ruth Bader Ginsburg
March marks Women’s History Month, and yesterday was International Women’s Day. This important day has its beginnings dating back to 1911. It was first honored in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland with more than 1 million women and men attending International Women’s Day rallies campaigning for women’s rights to work, vote, be trained, to hold public office and to end discrimination. Since that day, it has become a global event where women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.
Women have significantly and have positively impacted every aspect of our society. This year, and rightfully so, International Women’s Day focused their theme on women on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis – “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 World.”
They are our health care workers, caregivers, innovators and medical scientists who have contributed to our health and recovery during the global pandemic. Women, especially women of color, make up the majority of America’s essential workers and have continued working during this time of crisis for our country.
Added to the list of women heroes who have been challenged in this pandemic are mothers. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women with children at home has been difficult. The shut down was particularly devastating as day care centers closed and families suddenly had no way to cope with a job and the needs of their children. These responsibilities, including in most cases distance learning, more often fell to the women in the families. Job losses due to COVID-19 have set women’s labor force participation back to its lowest point in more than 30 years.
The pandemic wreaked havoc on our society, and women will be remembered in history for the extraordinary roles that they played. As in every crisis in history, women have overcome enormous obstacles. The question is: Where do women go from here?
Madeleine Albright spoke about what she learned from her parents during the holocaust. “Namely, my parents had no control over the bombs that were falling; the only thing they had control over was their behavior. And I think that’s very important now because we don’t have any control over how the virus started, but we do have control over our behavior,” she said.
No doubt, the women who have shouldered much of the pandemic’s burden will continue to do what they do – figure out a way to make things work for their families and themselves. Still, despite the determination and ingenuity of women, we must as a society do everything possible to provide resources and support change which helps women, especially those raising children and supporting their families.
Our world has made unprecedented advances, but no country has truly achieved gender equality. Women deserve an equal future in decision-making, equal pay, and healthcare services that respond to their needs. I salute all women for their contributions to their families, communities and workforce. I also encourage each of us to be open to ways to support them. Let’s make 2021 count for women and girls everywhere.