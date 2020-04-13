Jason Shelton

The days have now turned into weeks. The COVID-19 pandemic is bearing down hard on us. I look forward to the day which I can write about something else…something very positive and uplifting. But for now, I must continue to focus on what is the largest threat to our nation’s health, economy and way of life in over 100 years.
These days are uncertain and fill us with anxiety. What comes next is unclear. We worry about the health of our families and friends. We worry about those who are working the front lines in the health field along with the unsung heroes supporting our livelihood…truckers, grocery workers, custodians, and so many others. We worry about the financial burden that many of us are experiencing and will continue to have. We worry about the education of our children, its interruption and the long term effect. The list of worries goes on and on, and although we remain anxious, we must not let our fears cripple us.
In spite of all of these worries, this pandemic has revealed the strength, courage, kindness and resilience of people. Each day I see reminders of human kindness in our community, country and world. I am touched by the kindness displayed over the last few weeks. We have learned so much about ourselves during this global outbreak. It is incredible to see how in times like these people come together and hold each other up. From citizens who have organized large efforts to address food insecurities, to those checking on their elderly neighbors, to the front line workers keeping our community going, to those who are helping flatten the curve by simply staying home; all of you are heroes in your own right. I am grateful for each of you, and I applaud your efforts.
I, along with Tupelo City Council and administration, continue to look at ways to benefit our community during the pandemic. We look at short term solutions as well as long term. We know the gravity of this situation on many levels, and we are taking every measure to lessen the impact of this crisis. We have tried very hard to stay connected with you, establishing a COVID-19 link on our website. You may visit www.tupeloms.gov and view related ordinances, Executive Orders, or email us with your concerns. We are continuing to have Council meetings through the technology of Zoom, and Facebook Live videos were started early in the virus outbreak to help keep our citizens informed. We will continue to keep doing our best for you.
The only certainty we know about the current crisis is that it is not over. There is no way to know how long this will last. So while we endure this together, let’s try to do everything we can to make the most of this strange and unpredictable time. Here are some positives to leave you with today.
• Take advantage of this time with your family. Activities like puzzles, board and card games are perfect for families to enjoy. Think of things you always said you wished you had the time to do and share with your family….organize family photos, do yard work, or clean out the garage. Choose activities where every member of your family can participate.
• Do something for someone else. The smallest act of kindness can mean the most during this difficult time. Does your elderly neighbor need a few errands run? Have you ever left a note of encouragement for your delivery people who especially now might need it? There are so many small ways you can help someone during this time.
• Support local businesses. This is the time they need you the most. Order curbside from restaurants. Check with your favorite local businesses to see how they are serving their customers. Many are offering virtual shopping and curbside delivery. Please support them. They have never needed you more.
• Limit your intake of news. Yes, it’s important to keep up to date on the latest COVID-19 information. But bombarding yourself with information is not productive and can have a negative impact on your mental health.
• Be grateful. Every day, reflect on something positive that you are grateful for. This will allow you to keep a positive attitude and remain hopeful.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken ahold of our community, state and country. However, it cannot take away our determination and resolve to overcome the many challenges it will bring. We will not let the anxiety and uncertainty overwhelm us. Instead, we will continue to do what needs to be done.
Together, we can do this.
Together, we WILL do this.