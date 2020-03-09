Jason Shelton

In continuing my State of the City series, today I am featuring the wonderful contributions of Tupelo Parks & Recreation. Every great city has a great parks and recreation department, and Tupelo’s is the very best. Tupelo Park & Rec continues to improve the quality of life for our residents and guests with its state-of-the-art facilities, comprehensive recreation, and leisure programs and services. It provides diversity to meet the changing needs and interests of its users while maintaining safe, well-managed facilities and programs at an affordable price. Tupelo Parks & Recreation fosters the development of knowledge, interests, and behaviors that promote a healthy lifestyle, positive attitudes and sportsmanship.
Tupelo Parks & Recreation was recognized in 2019 with 3 Awards of Excellence from Mississippi Recreation and Park Association. They also were awarded the designation of both the 2019 Healthy Hometown Award and Healthy Heroes Award from the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Foundation of Mississippi totaling over $80,000 in grants.
In 2019, approximately 270,000 people visited, attended or participated in Tupelo’s programs and parks, as well as renting park facilities. Their annual community events include the Cherry Blossom Festival which is coming up on March 28 in Ballard Park, as well as the Children’s Fishing Rodeo, Dudie Burger Festival, the All-America City Family Picnic in the Park and many others. Tupelo Park & Rec also hosted 35 athletic events which generated over 2.6 million dollars of economic contributions to our city in 2019.
One facility which has been a positive addition to our park system is Tupelo Aquatic Center, which hosted 8 meets in 2019 with participation of 2600 swimmers. The Aquatic Center also hosted several family-friendly community events including the “Itty Bitty Beach Party”, “In-Water Easter Egg Hunt”, free swim lessons for Park & Rec Day Campers, and “Movie in the Pool.” This week the Aquatic Center will be open for recreational swimming to provide family fun during Spring Break. While the Aquatic Center’s contribution to Tupelo’s quality of life is enormous, the economic impact has been positive as well. In 2019, the economic contributions were estimated at $930,000. The center itself generated an income of $287,000 in 2019 from regular programming, memberships, sponsorships and parties. Since its opening in 2014, the Aquatic Center has generated over 5.7 million dollars in economic contributions to the city of Tupelo. We are so very fortunate to have this state-of-the-art facility in our city.
The Oren Dunn Museum is also included in our park system. If you have not visited, I encourage you and your family to experience this gem. It has a fantastic collection of Tupelo’s amazing history. In 2019, the museum organized 8 different exhibits, facilitated 12 programs and community events, hosted 15 different group tours, and boasted over 8,000 visitors. In February, Oren Dunn Museum hosted a wonderful Black History Month program honoring the late Frank Dowsing with the Tupelo Spirit Award, and Sam Bell with the Medallion Award.
Many forget that the Elvis Presley Birthplace is a city park, my personal favorite. The birthplace is a beautiful facility and a must-see for all Tupelo visitors, or residents for that matter. Over 100,000 visitors from all over the world visit the Elvis Presley Birthplace yearly, making Tupelo an international tourist destination and contributing to our economy.
I encourage you to learn more about Tupelo Parks & Recreation by visiting www.tupeloparksandrec.org or their Facebook page. You will find tons of activities and programming for a variety of ages and interests. In addition to these activities, Tupelo Park & Rec offers rental of their recreational facilities for any event or party.
The next time you and your family are looking for something fun to do, check out your options with our many parks and programming. There is fun to be had right here in Tupelo. Spring is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to explore and enjoy everything Tupelo Parks & Recreation has to offer.