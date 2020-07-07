Aside from the concern of the growing number of COVID-19 cases, our other concern is the devastating financial impact that the pandemic has had on the local, state, and national level. Last week we partnered to provide the Back to Business Mississippi Grant Program Help Center at BancorpSouth Arena to help our local businesses with their grant applications. I want to thank the tremendous job done by the Community Development Foundation team in doing the heavy work for this great event. Over 170 businesses were assisted with their grant applications, and we estimate that almost $1 million in grant requests were submitted. Along with CDF, my thanks to Lee County Board of Supervisors, Three Rivers, CREATE Foundation, United Way of Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba Community College, and many volunteers for this collaboration to provide the much-needed assistance to our local businesses who have suffered financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, a special thanks to the Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force for their work on this project. The Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force will continue to work in finding ways to assist our small businesses. Financial recovery will be a long and painful journey, but we are committed to doing everything we can to help. For those businesses still needing assistance to fill out applications, you may access the application at www.backtobusinessms.org. This website was created to help with the process and answer your questions. You may also call 1-800-462-9980 or 601-228-1774 for assistance with your application.
In addition to our local businesses suffering financial losses, I am increasingly aware of the financial burden that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on you and your family. Closures and restrictions have led to a loss of income for so many. Thanks to continued community donations, United Way of Northeast Mississippi can help individuals with a qualified need due to COVID-19. You may apply for assistance at unitedwaynems.org/covid19app. To be eligible for assistance, you must have a qualified need related to COVID-19 and live within the 17 counties served by the United Way and the CREATE Foundation. If you have any questions about qualifications for this funding, you may call 662-841-9138. Should you need utility assistance, the Mississippi Public Service Commission has compiled a list of information about utility assistance at www.psc.ms.gov, or you may call 1-800-637-7722. You may also apply for financial assistance related to COVID-19 through The Salvation Army at 662-842-9222. If you are a veteran who is experiencing housing issues, please call 601-960-0557.
If you have been fortunate enough that your financial situation has not been altered by the pandemic, I encourage you to help others who are experiencing hardship. You have an opportunity to make a difference for those who need your help. I can’t say enough good things about the United Way of Northeast Mississippi and how they have stepped up during this health crisis to provide needed services. The fundraising landscape has been altered since the pandemic, so supporting their agencies financially would be helpful. The wonderful thing about giving through the United Way is that there are over 60 programs which focus on 3 impact areas: family stability, health and wellness, and academic success. Should you feel led to give during this time of need, your donation will definitely reach those who need it the most. If you are not in a position to give financially, there are many other ways to help. Volunteering for one of these agencies is a great way to give back. Right now, the biggest need in our community is within the food pantries and feeding programs. Saints Brew, Meals on Wheels, F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry, and Helping Hands each have specific needs in serving those with food insecurities in our community. Visit www.volunteernems.org or call 662-432-0158 to learn how you may help.
From small businesses facing months of revenue loss to families facing the magnitude of financial burden, the economic impact of COVID-19 has been profound. These are challenging times for all of us, and my hope is that we can continue to work together, helping each other to reach economic stability and recovery. May God bless each of you and the City of Tupelo.