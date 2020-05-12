Jason Shelton

We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tupelo and across our state. In keeping with the governor’s order, we are beginning to open our restaurants, retail stores, salons, gyms and other businesses with CDC and OSHA guidelines in place to protect both employees and customers. The Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force, a cross section of business and community leaders, has released their guidelines which are intended to support our businesses and economic recovery while keeping public health a priority. Our goal is to slow the spread of the virus while maintaining our financial health. The proposed phased approach in the guidelines are based on statewide executive orders, up-to-date health metrics, hospital/community readiness, mitigated risk of resurgence, and protection of the most vulnerable.
As we enter this phase, let us remember that resuming work and activities still presents health risks to ourselves and others. There are important questions that we will need to ask ourselves as we make decisions to resume our daily activities. I ask that you continue considering your health and risk factors, age, and any preexisting conditions. We must calculate the risk of the activity to ourselves and others with the benefit that the activity could provide to us.
The Tupelo Economic Recovery Guidelines include best practices and recommendations for both employers and individuals. This pandemic has been especially difficult for our small businesses, and we are committed to helping as much as possible as you reopen your doors. As businesses reopen, we encourage employers to have a COVID-19 plan, addressing policies and safety for employees and patrons based on CDC and OSHA guidelines. Some of these recommendations for employers include social distancing and protective equipment, temperature and basic health checks, sanitation of facility, continued disinfection of common and high-traffic areas, and also consideration of special accommodations for personnel who are members of a vulnerable population. The guidelines for individuals include safe practices and lists activities open for participation.
We are still months away from where we need to be in the way of large gatherings. Large gatherings and venues are still not allowed including banquet halls, event venues, conference centers, and sports games. I hope that we can return as soon as possible to these activities. Until then, our city has beautiful parks to visit, our Aquatic Center has reopened, and sports teams may resume practices. If you have an outdoor family celebration, please consider your space and have room for guests to be physically spaced out.
Reopening gives us a sense of normalcy as we go out to eat, shop, go to the gym, salon, and other activities which improve our quality of life. These are wonderful things and I, like you, are happy that these can open. Early in this pandemic, some businesses were allowed to stay open while others had to close, depending on what the Department of Homeland Security deemed “essential” or “non-essential.” These state of emergency guidelines were the basis for closures. I think that all businesses are essential to take care of you and your families, and I know that closures have affected many. I, along with Tupelo City Council, administration, and our Tupelo Economic Recovery Task Force will do everything we can to help you as we work together to repair our economy.
If you would like to read the Tupelo Economic Recovery Guidelines, you may find them on the Facebook City of Tupelo Mayors Page or on our website, www.tupeloms.gov. Stay safe, friends.