Pay attention Mississippi citizens! House Speaker Philip Gunn and his Mississippi House of Representatives just rushed a bill through the House to raise your taxes under the guise that eliminating the state income tax and raising the state sales tax from 7% to 9.5% will be beneficial for all Mississippi citizens.
This is not true! A sales tax is a regressive tax, meaning that all Mississippi citizens (from the low income to the high income) will pay an equal amount of taxes. Presently, retirees do not pay state income taxes on retirement income and neither do those citizens with low incomes.
Will these groups pay more or less taxes? The answer is more taxes.
So who does this tax bill benefit? Why, of course, it is those with high incomes, which includes many members of the Legislature. So ask yourself, "Who loses and who wins if this tax bill passes?"
Also, please remember that presently some municipalities already have a sales tax of 9.5%. The sales tax increase for these cities will rise to 12%.
Also don't let anyone tell you that cutting the grocery tax in half is really great. Under this bill's proposal, half is 4.75 percentage points or 2.25 percentage points less than what we are presently paying.
Presently many retirees are moving to Mississippi because of the attraction of not having to pay state income tax on their retirement benefits. They may think twice if this bill is passed because of the sales tax increase. Revenue from future retirees could be lost.
I had a member of the Legislature tell me this was a tax swap. I told this person, IT IS NOT!
Mississippi has the lowest income per capita of all 50 states. Will this tax bill benefit the majority of Mississippians? The answer is no. The increase in sales tax will raise the cost of dry goods, refrigerators, stoves and other big ticket items. This increase in sales taxes also hurts the business owner.
Further, if this bill is passed into law, what happens if enough tax revenue is not generated to pay the State's bills? What happens in a period of high inflation or if the economy has a downturn or a recession ocurrs? Guess what: The Legislature will find a way to raise your taxes again. They do not like to look for ways to reduce spending.
Very little study has been made for the short- and long-term effects of this tax legislation on the citizens of Mississippi. One study did show the similar legislation would not produce the desired income needed by the state in later years. The House passed this bill in a hurry with hopes that the Senate would do likewise and then Gov. Tate Reeves would do likewise.
This legislation will either be passed or rejected by the Senate in the next few weeks. I urge all citizens in Mississippi to contact their Senators immediately and ask them to reject House Bill 1439, a poorly thought out piece of legislation, which I call a scam on a majority of the citizens of Mississippi.
Readers, you can cut this letter out of the newspaper and mail it to your Senator, which will be telling them of your support to reject House Bill 1439. Remember, this tax legislation is a regressive tax.