This past April, the Union County Heritage Museum invited me to participate in a documentary of their mission – telling the stories of people who are native to the county. I presented excerpts from my book, “Summer of 1969” which details my experiences as a child integrating from an all-Black school, B.F. Ford Elementary in New Albany, to entering an almost all-white county school, East Union Attendance Center in Blue Springs, as a second grader.
The Museum also interviewed Mrs. Mary Beasley, my first grade teacher, as a part of the documentary. She influenced my life in so many ways and reminds me of a quote from an unknown author: “100 years from now, it won’t matter what kind of car I drove; what kind of house I lived in; how much money I had in the bank; nor what my clothes looked like. But the world may be a little better because I was important in the life of a child.”
Mrs. Beasley talked about the transition in teaching in an all-Black school to teaching in an almost all-white county school. Her experiences were similar to mine. The students didn’t want a Black teacher teaching them, so they were ugly to her and called her ungodly names. She would report them many times, but then decided to just love them in spite of their hatred toward her. Those same students – in the end – loved her.
Mere words will never be able to express how thankful I am for Mrs. Beasley. She set the bar high as a teacher for me. She was gifted in knowing how to treat and teach all of her students. I was her helper in first grade. If another student didn’t have a pencil, I let her know. If they didn’t have lunch money, I let her know. Or, if they didn’t have paper, I let her know. She taught me how to be sensitive to the needs of other students.
Her husband would come every day to the school to bring her lunch. The windows in the classroom would be open, and he would hand her the lunch and tell her that he loved her. Some days, while we were playing on the playground at recess, he would come by to give her something and he would kiss her on the cheek. I imagined this was what love was all about. Because of her, I developed a lifelong love of reading books, including romance books.
Because of the Museum’s project, Mrs. Beasley and I reconnected. What an awesome blessing to reconnect with my first grade teacher! I was able to thank her for my foundation in school. I thanked her for showing her love towards, not only me, but the other students. In transitioning to East Union for second grade; if not for my mother and Mrs. Beasley’s teachings, I don’t know if I would have survived.
Mrs. Beasley wrote me a beautiful letter, “My dear Cozett, What a blessing to have you in my history, my life, and as a friend. I cannot tell you how much the visit to the Museum meant to me ... There is so much each of us can do to live in a blessed, positive way ...” She also sent me a copy of her morning devotional journal with her handwritten notes to be used as an encouragement to me. Over 50 years later, by reading her journal, Mrs. Beasley is still teaching me.
Last month we celebrated Teacher Appreciation week. I thought about all the teachers, including Mrs. Beasley, who taught, influenced and loved me unconditionally. Do teachers make a difference? Are teachers important? You be the judge.