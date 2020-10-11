Live your eulogy – not your resume! These powerful words were spoken by my co-worker and friend, Dr. Kristy Luse, after talking about the death of my nephew, Jesse, who passed recently.
Last Tuesday, I planned to tag along on a trip with my brother Frank, sister-in-law Louise, and nephew Justin, to visit their sons Jeremy and family in Georgia, and Jesse and family in South Carolina. On Monday, while sitting at my desk, my phone rang. It was my brother. He said, “Jesse died!” Jesse was 36.
Can you imagine the myriad of emotions that assailed my thoughts, after losing so many loved ones this year? I was so sad and distraught. My wonderful co-workers gathered around me and embraced me. What a blessing to have co-workers who love you, especially in sad times.
Jesse had plans and goals. He worked his way through college and graduated from Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi. His work took him to Hattiesburg, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama and South Carolina.
After my brother and family arrived in South Carolina, I talked with Louise who began to share stories about Jesse from the employees in the facility where he worked. One man said, “I didn’t have food. Jesse took me to the grocery store and bought food for me.” Another man said, “I didn’t have a place to stay. Jesse took me to a hotel and paid for my stay.” One man said, “Jesse impacted all of the employees at this plant.”
Another man said, “One of the foreman started chewing me out about something. Jesse stepped in and told the foreman, ‘You will not talk to him like that. If you have a problem with him- tell me and I will take care of it.’ The man said, “I have never had a boss to take up for me like that.” Another man said, “The reason I have this job is because of Jesse.” Another man was new on the job and didn’t know anyone. He said, “Jesse took me to his home to hang out.”
A friend of Jesse’s told me, “There were 10 of us who were friends at Northeast and Southern. We remained friends for the past 17 years. Jesse texted us every week, and he never missed any of our major life events.”
Louise shared a story about my son, Taylor, and Jesse. When Taylor graduated from Mississippi State, Jesse was living in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Taylor applied for a job in Florence, Alabama, and was hired. Taylor stayed with Jesse, his wife, Keoka, and their son, Titus, for approximately three months.
After working several weeks, Taylor’s boss and other co-workers invited him out after work. Taylor went to Jesse’s and changed clothes – typical college outfit (sweats and t-shirt). He told Jesse he was going out with the team. Jesse said, “Taylor, you are not leaving my house with those clothes on!...Put your khaki pants and polo shirt on...” Taylor respected Jesse and did as he told him.
After learning of Jesse’s death, Taylor said this in a tribute: “I learned a lot from you in a short period of time! From the time you invited me into your home you made sure I was straight. Took me in like I was your little brother and taught me the things I needed to know! Big Cuz – I love you man!”
I am told that a representative from each facility where Jesse worked will attend his Homegoing services. I thought about Kristy’s words. “Live your eulogy – not your resume”. Jesse had an impressive resume – but he had an even more impressive life of service to others.
Are you impacting lives in a positive way? Are you living your eulogy every day – like Jesse? You be the judge.