Recently, I had a chance to visit with my friends, Deputy Marius McKinnon and Detective Brian Miller. We talked about my late nephew, Detective Steven Wade. McKinnon said he had listened to a sermon entitled, “Does it matter that you were born?” He said, “It mattered that Steven was born – he left an impact.” As I thought about the title of the sermon – it released a whirlwind of emotions and feelings within me. Does it matter that you were born?
I had a beautiful conversation with Marcia Glisson who happens to be 80 years old. She said she should have died from an aneurysm years ago. “God left me on earth for a reason. Alive, I can continue to be His hands and feet.” She shared a beautiful story about relationships. There were four sisters and two brothers who were sharecroppers on her father’s farm. These four sisters, Nellie, Vannie, Dorothy and Ann became her sisters, even though she was white and they were black. Their friendship and sisterhood have spanned decades. They get together for special occasions, and they always introduce each other as sisters. While celebrating a birthday, they were all together at a restaurant. As they were talking and laughing with each other, the waitress stopped by and told them their dinner had been paid by a gentleman. He told them he had observed them, and he was so glad that his children had an opportunity to observe them. He said, “This is the way life should be. Children need to see this type of love for each other among the races.” I thought, “Yes, it matters that these ladies were born.”
While attending a Mission Mississippi meeting at St. Paul Christian Life Center, I was encouraged to see so many people in attendance who didn’t look like me. Executive Director Neddie Winters expounded on the Word. He said, “We are calling on Christians to live out the Gospel ... We have allowed the enemy to divide us because we look different from each other ... God empowers us to love the unlovable ... love people who don’t vote ... love people who don’t think like you ... love people who don’t look like you ... We have the opportunity to change things for the better ... extend gracism not racism ... build relationships with each other ... be an example ... together we have great value ...” I thought, “Yes, it matters that Neddie was born.”
I thought about our mother, Bernice Gambrel, who instilled in us the value of love. My mother could have intentionally taught her children to hate because of the world she lived in ... limited education; low wages; being told by her employers she didn’t iron enough that day and didn’t get paid; walking through the back door; seeing the hate on the white parents’ faces as she prepared me for integration. My mother saw a different world filled with hope, opportunity and forgiveness. She saw love and the face of God. Because of my mother, I have had an incredible opportunity to try to encourage, motivate and inspire all of us to love, to have compassion, respect and racial harmony with each other. Yes, it mattered that Bernice was born.
I thought about so many individuals in Northeast Mississippi and in the world – black, white, and other ethnicities who have made significant impacts in the lives of people. It matters that these individuals were born.
For days, I thought about that sermon. I began to ask myself questions. What differences have I made? What relationships have I cultivated? What impact have I made since I was born? Does it matter that I was born?
Joshua Henry Jones, a novelist, said, “None of us are responsible for our births. Our responsibility is the use we make of life.” All of us are responsible with what we do with our lives. Does it matter that you were born? You be the judge.