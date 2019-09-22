Granny, I believe I will be a bad boy rather than a good boy.” The Granny emotionally asked him, “Why did you say that?” He said, “Because in ISS, nobody bothers you. The other kids don’t pick on me.”
The mother met with the principal on numerous occasions – to inform the principal that the child was constantly being picked on by other students. Within a week, the mother got a call to say her son would be in ISS because he was involved in a fight. The mother said, “Who saw it?” The principal said, “I have it on video. The assistant principal and school resource officer have seen the video.” The mother said, “I would like to see the video.” The principal said that she could not see the video.
After serving his time in ISS, the young boy was crying one afternoon as he was getting on the bus to go home. The bus driver asked him, “What is wrong?” The young boy said, “A girl pushed me down.” The bus driver saw that the young boy’s knees were bleeding. He pulled the bus back around to where the principal and assistant principal were standing. He told them that he didn’t see the girl push the boy – but obviously it had happened. The principal said, “I will call his mother.” His mother never received a call from the principal.
As his grandmother told me this story, I cringed and teared up hearing those words. This young boy is smart, sweet and loving. He’s very respectful and doesn’t bother anyone.
And unknown author said, “I realize that not every youth gets an equal chance at becoming successful. Some never get a chance at all. And not every young person believes that tomorrow can be better than today or that they deserve a chance to be successful.”
I thought about my own life as a young black student in a predominantly white school. I was bullied in so many ways; however, I had advocates in those white teachers and white principals. I always sat in the front of the class near the teacher. The boys threw spit balls at me every day. There would be a pile of spit balls all around my desk. The teacher placed all the boys at the front of the class. When I would go to the restroom, the students were mean to me and would say, “We don’t want to use the same stall she uses.” One of the teachers would walk me to the restroom and stay with me.
When I was outside during recess, the children wouldn’t play with me and called me names. The teacher allowed me to stay by her side. The teacher took care of me. I began to grow up and go through puberty. At the time I didn’t know this, but, my skin had an adverse reaction to the toiletries and perfume I was wearing. The students ridiculed me for days and said, “Black people smell. Here comes the n... who smells.” I took two to three baths a day trying to rid myself of the odor. I tried covering up the ‘smell’ by putting on more of Mama’s Estee Lauder perfume. A big mistake! The white teachers were the ones who finally realized what was happening to my body. They helped me! They listened to me. An unknown author said, “Strong people stand up for themselves. But the strongest people stand up for others.”
I stand on the shoulders of those white teachers from 50 years ago at East Union who didn’t see the color of my skin. They saw a student and employed their vocation as teachers to care, encourage and motivate me to do my best. After first grade, I never had another black teacher! I made it with the help of those white teachers! Those teachers and principals cared!
As I thought about my little friend, he didn’t have an advocate to help him like I did during my days of bullying. Are you willing to be an advocate for the children? You be the judge.