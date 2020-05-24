The Rev. C.L. Franklin said, “As I reflect down the vistas of the past, as I think about all the problems and all the experiences I have had; without a faith in God, a faith in prayer, and a disposition of loyalty to God, I don’t know what I would have done!”
I was admitted to the hospital on May 13, exactly two months later from the date my late sister, Barbara, was admitted. I have always had one of my sisters with me during routine tests, birth of my children, car wrecks, etc.; however, not this time, because of the COVID-19 regulations. I was all alone in the hospital, besides the Lord. Can you imagine the thoughts that swirled in my head? Can you imagine the thoughts my sister Valerie, had, who is a nurse practitioner? She was just in the ER with one sister, and now in the ER with another sister. Can you imagine the thoughts my children who live in different places had? Can you imagine the thoughts and worries my family and friends had? My children wanted to leave their places of residence and come to the hospital. Not one person could be with me. Whatever happened, I would have to face alone.
I thought about my pastor and church congregation who were praying for me. Valerie sent out messages to different ones and asked them to pray for me. I asked people to pray for me. Several called and actually led prayer with me on the phone in the hospital. Guess what? Many of the people who called and prayed didn’t look like me. From my writings, many of you know, I believe in the power of love for each other – no matter the race. When you are faced with a medical situation, you don’t think about race do you? You just hope a person can get a prayer through. The Bible says, “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”
I had just had a conversation with my sister-in-law, Shirley Gambrel, a few days prior to my hospitalization about prayer. We talked about how her father, Mr. Hall, other deacons of the church, my mother and my brother Ray would pray. It didn’t matter how long they prayed. What mattered was how you came away feeling – like you had reached the throne of heaven and whatever ailments you had were gone. I remember my mother praying, “This evening our heavenly father, a few of your hand-maid servants are bowed before men ... go into the hospital and bless those who are on their sickbed ...” Shirley and I talked about the brevity of prayer these days.
I quoted Scripture. I prayed. I remained encouraged. I salute the nurses and CNA workers who become your family as they are the only ones with you. Melinda and Candace were the RNs assigned to the floor I was on. They constantly checked on me and always offered words of encouragement. CNA Deborah was an encourager, as well.
After being discharged, my best friend in college, Francine Blackmon’s mother, Mrs. Holland (aged 80 or 81), called me at home. As we ended our conversation, she prayed. She started her prayer with, “This evening our heavenly father, on bowed knees, we bring Juanita ...” She took me to the throne of heaven with her fervent prayer!
Later, I had a conversation with Betty Myles, with whom we share a grandson, Drew. She was calling to check on me and in our conversation, she said her mother, Mrs. Driver, always said, “We know how we came here, we don’t know how we will leave here!” I thought, “This is so true.”
While lying in that hospital room faced with a medical condition, not COVID, I thought, “My times are in His hand.” Had He wanted to call me home, there was nothing I could have done – but go – even though we had just lost our sister in March. I wouldn’t have been able to tell my beloved children, grandchildren, family, boss, co-workers and friends goodbye. I am thankful He spared my life once again and gave me another opportunity to share my testimony. Do you believe in the power of prayer? You be the judge.