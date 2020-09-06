Wise King Solomon said, “There is an appointed time for everything...to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be by born, and a time to die; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn... A time to love... and in my words – a time to honor a great woman of God, who recently passed, Mother Cornelia Cummings or Muh as she was fondly called.
Muh loved the Lord! It was evident in the way she carried and conducted herself.
If you wanted and needed sound advice – Muh was the one to talk to – she didn’t bite her tongue in telling you what was right – whether it was advice for your home, church or community. Muh talked to all of us as young women to be submissive to our husbands (even though we didn’t want to hear those words). Muh was a great cook – she loved to feed people. As a young teenager and an adult, I ate many meals over to Muh’s. She canned vegetables; she worked in her garden; she made the best biscuits and chicken and dressing. What was so beautiful – she shared her bountiful blessings of cooking with others!
Muh was a great encourager. She encouraged so many of us to stay in the race – don’t give up. She encouraged me during some difficult periods in my life. When I was by myself, trying to raise my children and trying to run a household, Muh constantly encouraged me by saying, “You can make it. He saved you at the age of 14 from drowning. God has purpose for you.” I began writing a column for the Daily Journal over 13 years ago. Muh read the first article – she came to me that Sunday and said, “Mark my words – this is going to be something!” Muh’s words came to past – not only have I continued writing – but because of the writing – it led to me publishing a book and speaking all over the state about love!
Muh was full of wisdom on how to talk to people; how to talk about the Lord without offending – how to tell you about the Holy Ghost. How to tell you to be saved and stay saved! Muh loved her family. She loved other children and they loved her. She loved people...
Muh loved singing. She was anointed to sing... After singing, she would shout a holy dance and the rest of us would too! What an anointing that was upon her!
I shall always be thankful for the difference Muh made in our lives at Jesus New Testament Holiness Church. She was 93...
Our church has suffered so much loss in 3 months: Mother Cummings, the loss of my sister, Barbara, and another beautiful Mother of the church – Mother Elnora Long (our Pastor’s mother). These ladies were pillars of our church. They had purpose. Mother Cummings and Mother Long grew up in segregated days. Both often shared their hardships and triumphs during this difficult time. One thing that I admired about them – they never lost their love for all people.
Myles Monroe said, “The greatest tragedy in life is not death, but a life without a purpose.” After thinking about these three deaths, I realize that each one of them had a purpose for being born.
You should ask – what is my purpose in life? Am I fulfilling the Lord’s plans that He ordained before the foundation of the world? Even when we were in our mothers’ wombs – were we destined to make a difference? You be the judge.