I attended the home-going service of a young man that I babysat many years ago, Rod Cobb, the son of Henry and Frances Cobb — great educators. Rod’s parents entrusted me to take care of Rod and his brother, Darrell. This was one of my first jobs as a young teenager in the Red Hill community. I have known this family all my life, and I am glad to be a part of the family.
Many friends talked about Rod’s talents and his persistence over the years to achieve his Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from Mississippi State University. It was evident that Rod loved Mississippi State, from the beautiful maroon casket with paw prints and Hail State all over it, with the vast array of maroon and white sprays and the many cow bells ringing!
Denotee Martin, a businessman and owner of a construction company, said, “I was a mentor to Rod. I loved Rod and his enthusiasm to do the best job he could. Rod worked faithfully on any project he was given.”
His cousin, Gina Morehouse, sung an old spiritual rendition of "How I Got Over." His cousin, Jeff McCoy, talked about Rod’s exploits as a youngster. He said, “I should have known Rod would become an architect. He designed and built the most elaborate dog houses for their dog, and he designed the best club house for us to gather in during the summer.”
Jeff further said, “Rod was always in the background and his brother, Darrell, was out front. Darrell would always get in trouble for something Rod had him doing.”
Rod had a great career in Tupelo and in Jackson. I remember when my son Tyler was selected as a page for Sen. Nicky Browning. I couldn’t stay in Jackson with Tyler, so I called Rod. Rod graciously allowed Tyler to stay with him the entire week, and took him back and forth to the Capitol each day. He was happy to help me.
As an independent architect, he designed modern day structures, facilities and churches. How fitting that he designed his home church, Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and that has his name on the outside of the church with a plaque that says, “Architect- Roderick Cobb.”
Following CDC guidelines, the service was held outside of the church. How fitting that Rod rested under the covered porch of this beautiful church that he designed. As the service came to a close, the funeral director; Rod’s wife, Tracie; his parents; his son, Demarcus; and brother walked behind the remains as they rolled Rod into the church that he designed one last time. How poignant.
How fitting that Rod was surrounded by ministers from the community (the Rev. Sparks Banks, the Rev. Marvin McWhorter and the Rev. Lamar Banks) who had touched his life in some way while he lived in the community. How fitting that Tracie’s family from Jackson sung "Marvelous," which depicts many of the traits that Rod had.
Pastor Willie Bogan said, “Rod was tenacious in building our new church. He made sure the committees were doing their jobs. He made sure I was doing my job!”
Pastor Bogan further said, “Rod has lived his life and his funeral. There is nothing I can say that he can hear. But, what about us that remain? Are we living a life that we can go and be with Rod?”
As I was sitting there with family and friends from my beloved Red Hill Community, I thought about life. I pondered over these questions. One could ask: What kind of life am I living and is it pleasing to the Lord? Have I impacted my community? Have I been persistent in achieving my goals — no matter the obstacles that may be placed in my pathway? Am I living this life to live eternally? You be the judge.