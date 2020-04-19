The surprise of surprises is that although everybody who has ever lived in this world has died, for some reason, we think we won’t. – Hindu aphorism
At the age of 16, a baby girl was placed in Barbara’s arms. Barbara became that girl’s protector, parent, sister, advisor, mentor, confidant, teacher, riding partner, best friend, etc.
Sadly, on March 29, Barbara died unexpectedly (not from the virus), leaving me (her baby sister), and the rest of our family. I know that death is real. I have experienced it in the losses of my father, mother, brother, aunts, uncles, nephews, etc. However, I somehow believed my sister would be with me a long time. “I thought,” not Barbara.
Not Barbara – this woman who loved me unconditionally – the good, the bad and the ugly. Not Barbara – the woman who was silently in the background, cheering and uplifting me through failures and accomplishments. Not Barbara – the woman who came to my house every weekend to help me take care of my babies. Not Barbara – the woman who constantly told me to always pray for my children and never give up on them. Not Barbara – whom I would call at 2 a.m. in the morning and wake her up just to talk.
Not Barbara – living on a fixed income, who tried to help her family anytime they needed something. Not Barbara – whom my cousin Henry said, “While in school, she allowed the students to take her pencils and snacks and never said a word.” Not Barbara – who lost her 32-year-old son, Milton, in a car accident and relied on her faith to see her through this tragedy. Not Barbara – who looked forward every day to her brothers, Ray, Wade and Frank, visiting and bringing her breakfast or lunch. Not Barbara – who looked forward to the Sunday family dinner every Sunday! Not Barbara – whom all thought she was their mother and aunt.
Not Barbara, whose life mission was to teach, encourage, and mentor young people. Not Barbara – who loved God and her church. Not Barbara, who truly loved her neighbor as required by the Bible.
Barbara told me this story years later after this incident happened. She said, “While going through the church split, a minister thought he would get me to takes sides against the two of you. I told him, ‘Valerie and Juanita are my sisters’. They are my family. You will NEVER get me to go against either one. I love my sisters.” Barbara genuinely displayed the love of God toward us. She loved family.
In her last conversations with Valerie and me – in her own way – she let us know, she was ready to go to that unknown – ready to go home. She told me she dreamed all night about our nephew, Steven, who preceded her in death. She said, “In my dream, I saw Steven just standing there.” After her talks with the two of us, we knew that death was eminent.
Yes, Barbara, transitioned into eternity while Valerie and I helplessly and heartbrokenly stood by. At that time, we didn’t pray any more prayers asking God to heal her; we didn’t read any more Scriptures; we couldn’t talk any more to her while she was alert; we couldn’t tell her how much we loved her and she couldn’t tell us how much she loved us; and, we didn’t hear any more words from her. She left us.
Leo Buscaglia said, “Death is a challenge. It tells us not to waste time … It tells us to tell each other right now that we love each other.”
In Barbara’s dying, I thought about her life and service of love. Later, I thought, knowing we all must die, how are we living? Are we living a life pleasing to the Lord? Do we love our neighbor? Do we love family? Have we told each other that we love each other? You be the judge.