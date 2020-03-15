“Oh, the places you’ll go! You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own... And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed ...”
Who would have ever thought that the words by Dr. Seuss would describe portions of my life? The “Summer of 1969” book alludes to that traumatic period in my life when my mother prepared and guided me for integration. My mother chose to see a different world filled with hope, opportunity and forgiveness. She made a difference in my life. Because of her teachings, I learned how to be a survivor. She taught me to love the Lord! She taught me to love all people. I could have been bitter or a racist. I could have been unemployed – a part of the negative statistics in Mississippi.
In February, I celebrated 35 wonderful years of work with CREATE Foundation, an organization’s whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the people of Northeast Mississippi. Because one white man spoke up for me to be hired at CREATE, my quality of life changed. Thirty-five years ago, I didn’t know that I would be a product of CREATE’s mission.
I never thought I would be writing as a community columnist for the local newspaper. I never thought I would be honored as one of 25 Influential African-Americans in Mississippi. I never thought I would be constantly sharing my mother’s story. I never thought that I would publish a children’s book. I never dreamed that support from people in Northeast Mississippi placed over 5,000 copies of “Summer of 1969” books in schools and libraries; and were given to second-graders to take home.
I never thought I would be interacting with bank presidents, college presidents, business owners, lawyers, doctors and senators. I never thought I would be divorced and would have to raise my three children alone. I never thought that people who don’t look like me would rally around me during this dark period in my life.
I never thought that during Black History month, Sen. Chad McMahan and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann would extend the recognition of the Mississippi Senate for my career, inspiration, community involvement and life’s work in culmination with my 35-year work anniversary. I never thought that as teenager who visited the Capitol years ago, I would be standing on the Senate floor addressing the Senate. I had a chance to talk about my mother’s influence on my life. I shared with them that I have experienced firsthand that Northeast Mississippi spirit and – that Tupelo spirit – of people working together, helping and loving each other. The moment was surreal and almost like a fairy tale. Oh, the places I have gone!
I shared a part of my testimony to say you may be in a dark place sometimes in life; you might get scared on the journey; you may have some hang ups and bang ups; you may face problems alone; you may become a single parent; you may have successes and failures, but you have to keep traveling on the journey. You never know where you will go in life.
I am so glad my mother constantly said to me as a little girl, “You gotta love, baby. You can’t hate.” If you adhere to the positive teachings of parents, mentors, pastors, etc., will it make a difference in the outcome of your life? Will it affect the places you’ll go? You be the judge.