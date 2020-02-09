“Just wanted to tell you all – I love you guys! Life is too short to go a day without pouring out your love to the ones you care about. I’d rather live knowing I said something, than live in regret because I held my tongue.”
In a family text message, these were words from my son, Taylor, on the day of the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people. That same afternoon, we were informed that one of the Pastors we know (Pastor Easter Robertson) had also died.
Norman Cousins said, “Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.” What is it about the unexpectancy of death? As a child in church, I was told that death is one appointment we won’t miss. We won’t be too late or too early for this appointment. Yet, when death happens to someone we know, or in our family, it stuns us. It hurts us. We begin thinking about what we should have said to that individual.
I thought about mothers or fathers not talking to the daughter or son because of some issue within the family; families falling out with each over land; families falling out over money; families not speaking to each other over something that is not even worth it; the father or mother not talking to the children because of divorce; or, children not talking to the parent because of divorce. Then death hits! You wish you could turn back the hand of time so that you can tell that family member or that friend that you really did care about them – that you really loved them. But it is too late. An unknown author said, “Don’t wait until it’s too late to tell someone how much you love, how much you care. Because when they are gone, no matter how loud you shout and cry, they won’t hear you anymore.”
I implore you to let bygones be bygones. Speak to that loved one whom you have not spoken to in years; speak to that friend whom you have had an issue with; speak to that niece or nephew with whom you have had a disagreement; speak to that church member you have an ought against; speak to that person with whom you have mistreated and disrespected because they don’t look like you; speak to that co-worker that you are having a difficult time with; and, forgive one another while it is not too late. Catherine Ponder said, “When you hold resentment toward another, you are bound to that person or condition by an emotional link that is stronger than steel. Forgiveness is the only way to dissolve that link and get free.”
After reading Taylor’s words, I have tried to tell my children and others how I feel. I try not to hang up the phone without taking the time to say, “I love you.” I don’t want any regrets hovering over my life. I don’t want my family or friends to wonder if I loved or cared about them. Another unknown author said, “Gone -The saddest word in the language. In any language.”
The month of February is touted as the month of love. During this month, we buy flowers and chocolate, and we express our love to our children, friends and significant others. Beyond the month of February, hug, love, and forgive people. Tell people what they mean to you. Max Lucado said, “Forgive and give as if it were your last opportunity. Love like there’s no tomorrow, and if tomorrow comes, love again.” One day time for us will be no more. And, as the song “Near the Cross” says, “Till my ransomed soul shall find, Rest beyond the river.”If a friend or family member departs this life unexpectedly, will you have any regrets? When you hear the word, “Gone”, how would you feel? You be the judge.