In the summer of July, 1975, a 14-year-old girl was rescued from the bottom of a swimming pool. The rescuer was sitting outside in a swing on that beautiful Saturday morning, when he was hysterically summoned, “Mister. Please come help me! My sister’s in the pool.” The teenager was estimated to have been under water anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes. An ambulance was called and the young girl was taken to the hospital unconscious. She was unconscious for a day and a half. Her family was told that due to the lack of oxygen for more than 10 minutes, she would probably have brain damage and would possibly be a vegetable for the rest of her life. The rescuer, who became a friend and mentor to the young girl was the late Junior Smith (a banker with Peoples Bank (now Renasant). The 14-year-old-girl was me.
According to my sister, Valerie, who is a nurse practitioner, I was clinically dead! As I look back over my life, I have seen the hand of the Master orchestrating every step I have taken.
That incident occurred 44 years ago – but the impact of that day continued to unfold throughout the years. In some primitive cultures – when you save a person’s life, you become responsible for them. Smith took this adage seriously. He became my mentor and taught me many life lessons. He made sure I was hired as an employee at the bank during the summers. When I arrived for the interview, the director was visibly shaken. I found out later that Smith had proudly told the HR director that I was his daughter. I happen to be black and he was white. What a reaction!
My mother always said to me as a little girl, “Be careful how you treat people – you may meet them again in life. If you treated them with love and respect – you will have no regrets when your paths cross again.” During those summers, I met and worked with Robin McGraw and Mitch Waycaster who later became the CEOs of the bank. I finished high school and college. Got a job. Got married. Had three children. Children grew up and needed summer jobs. Guess where two of them worked – Renasant Bank.
All of this happened because this loving banker saved my life. His beautiful wife, Peggy, and his daughter, Janet, honored me – by asking me to eulogize him at his homegoing service.
Last Saturday, I was on the Sportsplex field, waiting to cheer for my six-year-old grandson, Andrew, who is playing flag football. I had no idea that when Dr. Harold Hudson and the late Jim Ballard came to CREATE to talk to us about a special capital campaign that led to the creation of Sportsplex, that I would have a role in its establishment.
The game started. My family and I cheered for Andrew’s team – the Bears. The Bears won. Lo and behold, after the game, I see Mitch and his family. We speak. I met his grandson, Micah, who made most of the touchdowns for the Bears. He met my grandson, Andrew, who played fiercely for the Bears. Who would have thought that 40 years later, our grandsons would be playing on the same team!
I thought, “What if Mitch and I had mistreated or disrespected each other when we first met 40 years ago? What would the outcome have been with my children and our grandsons?”
It is so important that we love and respect each other. I am so glad that the Lord spared my life, and His plans allowed me to live to be able to share stories about the beauty of love and respect and the beauty of developing positive relationships with each other regardless of race or socio-economic status.
On your journey in life, are you treating or responding to people in such a way that you can meet them again under any circumstance? You be the judge.