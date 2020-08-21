Like many towns of the 19th century, Tupelo built its economy on cotton. Yes, she had a short flirtation with the hardwood industry and furniture factory after the Mobile & Ohio Railroad ran through, but the furniture industry would come decades later and provide a solid economy for the city.
But cotton remained king back more than 100 years ago. Why not? The growing season lingered, adequate rainfall ensured healthy crops, and the Alabama Black Belt, meaning rich soil for growing, stretch into the area and terminated just beyond Tupelo. Nearly two decades after the Civil War, the J.J. Rogers Co. made its move from Verona to Tupelo, which prompted other businesses to move into the town. Tupelo’s reputation soared from a rough-and-tumble town to a center of commerce, taking advantage of a second railroad coming through Tupelo.
But by 1890, the soil was exhausted from overuse by farmers, who did not replenish the fields. The market dropped to below what it cost farmers to produce a bale. Production around Tupelo dropped to the lowest in Mississippi. Businesses closed. The fledgling Tupelo City School District’s leadership worried about how to make tax dollars stretch. People fled Tupelo in search of a way to make a living.
A slight revival in the early 20th century provided hope. That expectation didn’t last long. With the coming of World War I, the lint couldn’t be delivered to Europe. Prices dropped. Then came the boll weevil, a cotton destroying beetle. With decimated crops, farmers couldn’t pay their debts. S.J. High, vice president of Peoples Bank, saw deposits in the bank begin to drop. He knew that economic diversification would work. He joined with other businessmen to find a solution.
The Jersey cow lifted Tupelo’s economy as the dairy industry took off. Through the 1920s, according to Vaughn Grisham, dairy farming saw 50% gain, raising of pigs doubled and poultry increased by 50% while cotton farming decreased by the same amount.
But it was not animal husbandry that provided the great scam in Tupelo history. As diversification became the watchword among farmers, the late history professor David G. Sansing of the University of Mississippi, writes that a couple of Peoples Bank employees got a bright idea of having a yam growing contest. Sansing tells the story in his book Peoples Bank & Trust Co.: in Partnership with the Community.
One of the employees took an ad in the “Progressive Farmer,” then, the go-to publication for farmers, which said the Peoples Bank would give a prize for the largest yam or sweet potato given to the bank. So many yams came in as entries that the two fellows had to rent a storage room offsite. No prize was awarded. Sansing writes that the pair made a nice profit after they sold the sweet potato submissions for retail price.
Thus, as Sansing writes, the mischief was known among some as the “Great Yam Scam.”