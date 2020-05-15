On North Green Street sits a building with the name A.M. Strange. In 1953, Tupelo came together to dedicate a library there for African American residents because of segregation. Books from Friends of the Library, the Mississippi Library Commission and others filled shelves. But more important than the building, it seems, would be the name on that building.
Amstead Mitchell Strange came to Tupelo from Louisiana, where he had established the Kentwood Industrial School for Blacks in 1911. The historical society in Tangipohoa Parish claims the school, now known as Tangipohoa Parish Training School, as the first training school for African Americans in the nation.
“Prof,” as his friends and relatives called him, had lived in Okolona, moving there as a small child from his native Waterproof, La. He graduated from Alcorn College prior to moving to Kentwood, La.
Tupelo leaders sought out Prof to come help educate the few African Americans who remained in Lee County after the Great Migration that began in the late 1800s. The Mississippi Constitution of 1890 had disfranchised most black voters. Black farmers, like their white counterparts, had suffered the ravishes of the depletion of soil and the migration of the boll weevil. Coupled with advertisements in The Chicago Defender, smuggled by Pullman porters into Tupelo, of a better life up North and by factory recruiters who offered free train tickets to those who would leave, Vaughn L. Grisham Jr. estimates by the time Prof arrived, about 2,000 African Americans remained in Lee County.
The small number meant a dwindling workforce. Grisham in “Tupelo: The Evolution of a Community,” points out that the Tupelo Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance in 1918 requiring employers to give their workers a card marked with the days they worked. In addition, the ordinance said all had to turn in a six-day work week. This move, says Grisham, evolved after a train with 80 cars of cotton remained unloaded because of the labor shortage.
City leaders also realized that in 1920 about 30% of the African American population 10 years and older were illiterate. After all, the school for black students went only to the 10th grade, teachers had no college degrees and taught six months out of the year for approximately $250. Few incentives provided for little education.
In 1923, Tupelo hired Strange as a principal and agricultural advisor to African American farmers. Prof or Professor Strange, as student called him, wasted no time. The school, Lee County Training School, had eight grades, five teachers and 223 students. He raised the grades to 10 and had 30 of the male students raise gardens on the site. The students would share the profits from the farming endeavor. Indeed. That year they shared $1,825.30.
Even the local newspaper noticed Prof’s work, but he received no help from Mayor Will Robbins or the Board of Aldermen – no money, no encouragement. When representatives from Clarksdale came along and made Strange an offer, he accepted and moved. Under great pressure from blacks and whites in Tupelo, Robbins brought Strange back.
The school needed expanding. Grades went up to 12 now, and each student had to bring a brick to school every day. They did. Before long, those bricks and the labor of students resulted in six more buildings on site. Course offerings expanded to include music. The school, now George Washington Carver School, supported a symphony that played for President and Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt during their visit to Tupelo in 1933.
In that same year, Okolona made Prof a better offer to come lead Okolona Industrial School. He did, leaving S.L. Ratliff as principal of Carver. In 1943, Prof died as the result of a stroke. He is buried in Tupelo.