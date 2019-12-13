Back in the 1920s, Tupelo became a hot site for amusement trains or circus trains. The shows like The Great American Circus would roll into the city, pull into a side track and set up on the old Fairgrounds. Kids would pour in from all over, according to an oral history of the late David Baker. The children would take their pennies, nickels and dimes to play the games, see the sideshows and watch performances by exotic animals. Among these were the elephants.
Interesting creatures, the elephants.
Baker also told in the interview he recalled the death of an elephant at a circus that traveled through Tupelo. The remains, he said, were buried in the levee in East Tupelo at the time.
Well, maybe not.
Research into the elephant tale has yielded two stories about dead elephants in the area. One is buried in Tupelo. Pieces of the other are between Nettleton and Shannon and at one time were confused with dinosaur bones.
Bob Kenney and Boyd Yarbrough set me straight on the elephant stories. The circus elephant death occurred in 1922. Her name was Nellie. She was about 40 years old – late in life for a pachyderm held in captivity. Elephants in the wild live to be 60 or 70 years old.
Nellie was ornery, according to elephant lore. She was on her way from Tupelo to a home on the range farther south. The circus folk placed her on a large truck, and they motored down old US 45 toward retirement.
Something happened. The truck shifted, Nellie shifted and escaped. She attempted to get away from her handlers somewhere between Nettleton and Shannon. Instead, the old gal got mucked up neck deep in a bog along some bottomland.
Her would-be rescuers looped ropes around her neck and tugged. They inadvertently choked her to death. Nellie’s remains stayed in the bog until spring when farmers attempting to work the farmland couldn’t stand the smell of her decaying body. The solution: dynamite Nellie’s corpse. They did.
A few years later, some young people discovered what they thought were dinosaur bones. Someone came forward and identified the skeletal substance as Nellie.
Now, the other tale comes closer to home. During Mayor James Ballard’s administration, he thought Tupelo could use a zoo. So, with the reluctant approval of the city aldermen, a small zoo was constructed on the fairgrounds, just east of where City Hall is now. Ballard hired his friend, Doc Ferguson, an assistant curator of the zoo in Birmingham, Ala., who populated the new venue with several exotic animals, including Rowdy, a cigarette puffing chimpanzee, and Susie, a temperamental elephant.
Boyd said Susie was a mean one. Bob helped with the animals, and said she had issues. First, elephants need a lot of space. Susie didn’t have that. She was walled in with little space to get around. Plans were underway to create her extra space. It’s unclear whether she enjoyed more room before she died. Susie received her food through a slot in the wall. Bob said she grabbed him with her trunk by the leg and tried to drag him. Fortunately, he used his other foot to brace himself and pull away.
She abused her caretakers so much that the decision was made to put poor Susie down. (Boyd said she killed someone. Bob said he isn’t sure. He had left Tupelo at that point). Both men agree on her final resting place: under the parking lot adjacent to the Community Development Foundation building.