Back in 1947, Truman “Dudie” Christian came home, purchased a surplus streetcar from Memphis, Tenn., and opened a diner at the corner of South Gloster and Carnation streets. He took ground beef, mixed it with some flour and water and slapped the concoction on a grill, slid it on a bun, topped it with onion, pickle and mustard.
The Dudie’s Burger was born.
Anyone could have one for the asking and 10 cents, either inside the streetcar, which measured about six feet wide, or request the burger from a carhop, who would come to your vehicle’s window and take your order. William Lamar remembers working lunch hours while a student at Tupelo High School from 1955-1959. He would leave school in time to arrive at Dudie’s Diner to help handle the lunch rush. Every lunch hour during the week earned Lamar $1. On Saturdays, he would work from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., taking orders and fetching food for hungry people. Saturday work earned him $5.
Dudie’s burgers, of course, ranked as a crowd favorite, so did barbecue sandwiches. Dudie would cook his own barbecue in a pit just outside the diner. A sibling owned Johnnies in East Tupelo, so if one ran short on food, the other would help, Lamar explained.
MoonPies and a Royal Crown Cola were also popular items on the menu. Lamar said a Dudie had a can of turtle soup as an offering, but he never saw anyone ask for the item.
Dudie’s Diner fell victim to the onslaught of fast-food outlets in the late 1980s. The streetcar, folk tell me, became a tattoo parlor for a bit. In 1994, the old trolley car moved over to the Oren Dunn City Museum at Ballard Park, where it resides.
Nearly 19 years ago, the Dudie’s Burger Festival was born – a family-oriented event designed to celebrate Dudie’s Burgers and raise money to help the museum enhance its ability to tell the Tupelo Story.
Because of precautions owing to COVID-19, we are forced to cancel the festival part. But thanks to Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned, Administrative Assistant Deana Carlock and support from our cooks, Sammy Aderholt and Denny Waite, plus a couple of our museum board members, we’re still going to offer folk a taste of the past – of our history.
On Saturday, May 9, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., we’ll dish up bags of Dudie’s Burgers, chips, MoonPies, candy, and a soda for people who want to drive by at Ballard Park. We’ll be wearing masks and gloves and staying our distance – a reclining Elvis apart – as part of trying to curb this virus.
Here’s what we ask you to do: Pre-order. If you do, you’ll receive two burgers, chips, a MoonPie, candy and a soda for $8. If you wait to just come by, the price goes up to $10. Come by, grab a bag, enjoy the food and support the museum’s efforts.