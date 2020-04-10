This week, Mr. Guy Harris crossed over to join Elvis and family. Tupelo has lost one of its most valuable historians of the early Elvis Presley era.
Most folk here in Tupelo knew “Mr. Guy.” Others, from all around the world, got to know him as they visited the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum because he’d come to the site as much as possible and entertain tourists with tales of growing up with the King of Rock n Roll.
Quick-witted and a heck of a storyteller, Mr. Guy kept people enthralled with various observations about those early years. Three years younger than Elvis, Mr. Guy’s mamma, Faye Harris, and Elvis’s mamma, Gladys Presley, were best friends. Mr. Guy said his mamma was present when Elvis was born. When Mr. Guy came along and could hang with some of the boys, Elvis’s mamma told her son to watch after the younger friend. “Elvis was sorta like my bodyguard,” Mr. Guy would chuckle. The story was repeated time after time and showed up in many articles – same quote; same story; no deviation.
He would pull out some dog-eared photographs and talk about growing up in East Tupelo on Allen Street, hanging out with Elvis and the other boys. Sometimes, they’d slip off to the creek to fish. Other times, they’d skedaddle down to the creek to do a little skinny dipping. In those days, “nothing stood out about Elvis,” Mr. Guy would say.
On Saturday mornings, the boys would venture downtown to the movie theater to catch a western if they had the coins to do so. Money was hard to come by for some. Community took care of those who needed a little extra – not in the way of money, Mr. Guy said, but by sharing food, watching the children for a bit, or just being there to listen.
By the time Elvis was a teenager, the family moved to Memphis. Then came Sun Records and Sam Phillips and, eventually, fame. Even after he obtained fame for his music and movies, Elvis and the family would slip into Tupelo on Sundays to visit relatives and friends. Elvis never forgot his friends. Mr. Guy said the performer would try to hire as many as he could. When Mr. Guy finished high school, he joined the Mississippi National Guard just prior to Elvis offering him a job. He went on to serve 13 years in the Guard and Reserves. Later, he enjoyed 20 years as a Tupelo police officer, rising to the rank of captain. Then, he sold automobiles.
In all that time, he remained true to his friend. Once, while visiting at Graceland, Elvis introduced him to Priscilla, calling Mr. Guy, “My best friend growing up.”
The last time they saw one another was in 1970 when Elvis came to Tupelo to receive a badge as an honorary sheriff from Sheriff Bill Mitchell. That would be one of the last photographs Mr. Guy would show people: two young men standing beside each other with smiles on their faces.