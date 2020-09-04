Nearly every day, we post on social media “Today in Tupelo History.” We select a digital version of the Tupelo Journal that dates to the early 20th century, recap a couple of headlines, and let you read the rest.
On Aug. 31, we posted a front page of the Journal that contained an article by A.L. Sutherland. In those days, opinion pieces appeared all over the newspaper, not just on the editorial page. Those articles were not marked opinion, either. We don’t know who A.L. Sutherland might have been or what he did.
The article raises the issue of immigration of people from southern Europe. To understand the issue raised in the local paper, you must know something about immigration history.
Shortly after the Civil War, industrialization in the United States took off. By 1890 the U.S. had surpassed European nations in industry. Factories needed workers. People wanted to come to America. Ellis Island’s immigration building was constructed in 1891.
Indeed, by 1882, 87% of immigrants to the U.S. hailed from northern and western Europe. In other words, as Sutherland pointed out in his article, about an Englishman who came to America, went to work laying brick in Denver, and “all the laborers were white men and he felt his social status was not impaired.”
By the time Sutherland wrote this piece, 58% of immigrants were coming from Italy and Eastern Europe. The Italians were attempting to escape poverty. The redistribution of land and abolition of the feudal system did not help the poor farmer. Those people coming out of Eastern Europe were Jews fleeing persecution.
At the time of this article, the latest census information showed Lee County with a population of 21,956 – 46% Black, with one each of Chinese and Indian. One must go to the 1920 census to see breakdowns of different non-natives from Europe. That is outside of our purpose here.
Sutherland’s diatribe against immigrants from these portions of Europe, African Americans, and Asians as workers drew at least one Facebook comment of, “I wonder if many people read these articles. I did. I was kinda shocked.” To which another reader replied, “You have to remember not to use “Presentism” or applying today’s mores and standards to history.”
True, in a sense. But the article (and responses) sent me straight into today. Years ago, I read Henry Adams’ “A Letter to American Teachers of History,” in which he proposed the pendulum method of history, or that we in the United States swing back and forth on certain issues. Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., takes this further in “The Cycles of American History.” So, looking at our present-day issues concerning a wall to keep out immigrants from Mesoamerica, the Black Lives Matter movement, and labeling COVID-19 the “China virus,” I see the pendulum swinging – or attempting to swing.
The need for a meditation on reading all this sent me to Gumtree Museum of Art and the Barrier Free exhibit there until Oct. 29. I walked among the photographs and sculptures, seeing people – all kinds of people. They smile and hug and support one another. The images help others face possible barriers by holding a child or pushing a wheelchair. Surrounded by this, I did not fret about the pendulum swinging or our history of conflict (yes, even here in Tupelo). I saw human beings. Thanks to Sally Kepple and her folks and the sponsorship of the Mississippi Humanities Council, Shawn and David Brevard, and the Nancy Diffee Endowment for Exhibitions, we can enjoy in the midst of all of this conflict in our nation, state, and at home, just being. Being part of creation. Being part of a larger family.
I was particularly moved by the artist’s own words. Yancy Villa-Calvo said of this, “My art provides a platform to see common ground in the midst of our complex humanity, and it encourages civic engagement for the betterment of our shared spaces.”
Amen.