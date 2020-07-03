Office conversations can lead to mysterious researches. I’m sitting here in the Oren Dunn City Museum on Tuesday. It’s a short week. We’ll be closed Friday (while you’re reading this) for the Independence Day holiday. My cohort, Sihya Smith, asks from her office, “Have you heard of the blind tigers?”
Me: Do they relate to Tupelo history?
Seems like her research (by the way totally unrelated to the subject she brought up) intimated blind tigers were very much a part of Tupelo history. See, a blind tiger, back in Tupelo history, was a shack or abandoned house in town or on the edge of town where someone sold good, bonded whisky or beer – good beer. No moonshine. No home brew.
Back in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Tupelo, it appears, gained the reputation of a wild party town with these blind tigers. The moniker for these houses of good, illegal liquor rolled down from the North, where folk would stow away in a hidden room or house or tent and play a gambling card game called Faro, which came from the French. We’re told the game was not the DNA of poker, rather, poker replaced it in popularity in the early 20th century. Now, another story of how the label “blind tiger” came to be for liquor houses allows that folk would go to the place where the sales were to occur and pay their money to peek in a hole to see a blind tiger. Those who knew would wink, but it ruled out those who didn’t know. Anybody who knows anything about tigers knows they have good eyesight and a blind one would be rare.
Nevertheless, Tupelo caught the dickens for having, at one time, four blind tigers. The Grenada Sentinel reported on Aug. 31, 1895 that a half dozen men were arrested for running blind tigers and charged $250 each as fines, and they had to pay court costs.
Four years later, The Weekly Corinthian sent a reporter to Circuit Court in Tupelo. It was there the judge admonished a grand jury to put the blind tigers out of business. The reporter penned: “For several years the blind tiger has been a troublesome beast in Tupelo. The county is dry but the controlling element in the town is decidedly wet.”
Apparently, this did not alleviate the Tupelo illegal liquor sales problem. Four years later, The Weekly Corinthian reported that the Tupelo Tribune had called out the police department with neglecting its duty in stopping four blind tigers operating within the town. The Corinthian noted the illegal substances – beer by the kegs and cases and whisky by the jugs, bottles and cases would be uploaded at these hidden sites.
Then, The Corinthian’s writer waxed eloquent: “This is entirely in harmony with the reputation Tupelo has abroad … .”
A year later, State Revenue Agent Wirt Adams attached the four blind tigers for taxes of $1,500 each. But someone came back. Eight years later, in March 1909, Mayor D.W. “Will” Robbins called a city meeting to organize a “Law Enforcement League” because many people had complained about the blind tigers.
Yet, Hinds County, not Tupelo, has the best blind tiger story in the state. It seems one Deputy J. Fitzhugh in March 1906 was caught running a blind tiger out of a closet in the Hinds County Courthouse.