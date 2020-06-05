We hear a great deal about the Battle of Ackia, fought in the spring of 1736. A historic marker near Tupelo Middle School on Varsity Drive reminds us of the Chickasaw, who repulsed the French, Choctaw and a Swiss company during that time.
Yet, James R. Atkinson in his book “Splendid Land, Splendid People: The Chickasaw Indians to Removal,” shows us how the two major groups of Native Americans in Mississippi seemed caught in the middle in a tug-of-war for land and power between the French and the English that lasted from 1720 until Louisiana ceased being a French colony in 1765.
The British had established trading posts in Chickasaw territory, unofficially prior to 1707, and then after July 19, 1707 and the passage of the Indian Trade Regulation Act by Parliament. Even before legally condoned, English traders had supplied Chickasaw people with guns so warriors could take Native American slaves from other, rival groups. These slaves generally wound up in the West Indies. Because they were less than 100 miles south, the Choctaw proved a ripe hunting ground for Chickasaw slave taking. The raids continued until 1714.
It was the French under the governor Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, sieur de Bienville, who kept the Choctaw angry and willing to fight the Chickasaw, using the “bitterness of the Choctaw toward the Chickasaw caused by the raids … ,” writes Atkinson.
This agitating would continue off and on through French control of Louisiana. The French wanted a clear path from its settlements in the northern portion of the colony to New Orleans via the Mississippi River without a threat from Chickasaw raiding parties and outside of the influence of the British. For instance, in 1721, Bienville instituted an old French policy of paying Choctaw warriors 80 livres for each captive Chickasaw or for each scalp. Additionally, because the French didn’t have enough goods to trade with the Choctaw, the group’s chiefs made a kind of peace with the Chickasaw to obtain British goods. The French told Choctaws that the fabric the British traded them was laced with poison. Thus, the peace was broken again.
The Natchez, who suffered at the hands of the French directly and indirectly ambushed Fort Rosalie and the settlement around it and decimated nearly the entire population. The French believed the Chickasaw and English also responsible for the attack. This further heightened Bienville’s hatred of the Chickasaw, and he wanted them wiped from the Earth. The Chickasaw took in the Natchez left homeless, which, among other things, made Bienville angry enough to launch an attack by marching up from Mobile with a massive army of French, Native Americans and Swiss while commanding other Native American groups to attack the Chickasaw from the north.
This incursion culminated in the Battle of Ackia, resulting in a sound defeat as the French and their allies marched up the ridge – African slaves first, carrying big black mats to shelter the attackers – 50 grenadiers, 120 soldiers, 60 Swiss soldiers, and 45 volunteers. The Chickasaw fired on them from loopholes in fortified houses. The slaves dropped their mats and fled to freedom after two of their number were shot. One died. Many of the French troops died during that first attack. They fell back with the Chickasaw in pursuit. A company of Choctaw tried to cover the retreat, but lost many warriors. By this time the French were in full retreat, carrying their wounded back to their hastily built fort on the Tombigbee. The battle that began at 3 p.m. on May 26 ended with a full retreat that following day. By June 8, the French were back in Mobile.
The struggles would continue with the French and the Choctaw. The British sent arms through the South Carolina colony to keep their traders in the country. But a bigger war would come that would pit the Chickasaw against the colonists.