It’s time for counting the U.S. population – that every decade census thing. Most of us see these counts as a federal intrusion into our lives by an agency we know little about. For many, the census provides another way for us to gripe about the government wanting something else.
Those who argue against participating in the count likely don’t understand the history the counts provide for the future, even on the most personal level. First, a little background. After the Revolutionary War, our Founding Fathers realized the need to count the people to determine representation in Congress. We hear a lot today about counting to ensure Mississippi has representatives enough in the US House of Representatives. Back in 1787 when the counting of people every 10 years became Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution, the nation’s leaders also wanted to spread the war debt among the states. The census provided a way to accomplish that goal. The first census was taken three years later. It counted the head of household and listed everyone else by age. That was the total census.
Genealogists know the value of census data in finding relatives – knowing more about them than a $75 DNA test will tell. By starting in 1940 and going back, we can find the name of a relative or ancestor, their age at the time, state or county of birth, immigration status, marriage information and occupation, among other pieces of data. Some of the records of the 1890 census, like for Mississippi, are missing. They were destroyed in a fire in 1921 at the US Department of Commerce. You can’t start later than 1940 for family records because the individual information is held for 72 years. The 1950 census data will be available in 2022.
African Americans will have a bit more difficulty researching their ancestry, particularly before 1870, because of slavery. In the censuses of 1850 and 1860, the census had “Slave Schedules” and “Free Schedules.” The Free Schedules list the name, age, gender, place of birth and color of each person in the household; those that married within the year; those in school and the literacy of those over the age of 20; and whether the person is deaf, blind, insane, a pauper, or a convict. The Slave Schedule lists numbers.
The 1870 census is the first time all African Americans are listed by name. Generally this is the first time a surname for a slave appears in the official record. Of particular interest should be the date and place of birth for former slaves and their families. At this census the race list expanded to white, black, mulatto, Chinese and Native American people.
Census records from 1880-1940 provide more detailed information for all. If you’re interested in trying the data, go to www.archives.gov and click on Research Our Records. And, don’t forget to participate in the census in the upcoming months. Who knows? A relative in the next century might search for you.
LEESHA FAULKNER is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. Readers may contact her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.