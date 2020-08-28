On Wednesday, we closed the Oren Dunn City Museum to visitors for the foreseeable future. We have moved out all exhibits and stored them in a climate-controlled space on the site. We have ripped up the carpet in the main hall.
Like most grand dames, our museum needs a facelift. Thanks to the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Tupelo, Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned, and Carolyn Perkins of Socious Design and Marketing, our museum will become lovelier and more informative.
All year we’ve been celebrating the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Tupelo. Not long ago, Neal McCoy of CVB visited with us to tell us the museum would receive a legacy of this particular point in time – a reminder to our Tupelo residents and an introduction to out-of-town visitors of the Tupelo Story in a beautiful way.
A timeline hitting the highlights of the last 150 years will grace the museum’s main hall. We will begin with the people who walked the ground before there was a Main Street or railroad or Ballard Park through the present-day development. We will tell you these stories with artifacts and brief synopses highlighted by the sesquicentennial motif you’ve seen throughout the city.
In our smaller rooms, we’ll delve deeper into the Tupelo Story: the railroads, industrialization, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the tornado of 1936, the North Mississippi Medical Center, the rich music heritage, and the award-winning public school system.
Our centerpiece in the main hall will consist of rotating stories – those little known tidbits of people, places, and things that will make you pause. For example, one of the six initial stories will tell the tale of the Jersey cows and how they transformed agriculture in Tupelo and how Tupelo helped the Isle of Jersey after the Germans killed the European cows.
Tupelo’s people have many stories to tell. We’ll provide a private space just inside our reception area for recording those events and recollections about people, so those chapters in our story may be shared with others.
Sihya Smith, our assistant curator, and I will be right here during the transformation, working on more stories and various ways to tell them. Tony Lute, curator of the Veterans Museum, has graciously loaned us his space for storage and working. He’ll return when we finish the main work. We’re looking forward to that day.