You’ve obviously heard a great deal about the so-called “Spanish Flu” in reference to this COVID-19 pandemic we’ve experienced this year. Everyone is weary, worried or both. It was not so different back in the early days of the 20th century, according to newspapers of that era.
Digital copies of The Daily Journal aren’t available from that year. However, the state’s now-defunct afternoon newspaper, The Jackson Daily News, kept people well-apprised of the epidemic. The stories through a series of news items remarkably – and eerily – correspond to much we read and see on social media these days.
Take, for instance, the early days of the pandemic that appeared to rake the state in October and November of that year. The JDN reported 10,000 flu cases released by the Mississippi State Board of Health in a single week with 1,435 cases and seven deaths in Jackson alone. Most cities and towns had issued closing orders and strict quarantines across the state on the advice of W.S. Weathers, the director of the Board of Health. In Hattiesburg, most public places were closed by ordinance. The same occurred in Jackson. Meridian enforced a 6 p.m. curfew for all but pharmacies.
On Oct. 12, the newspaper reported 27 total students had died of the flu at Mississippi Agricultural & Mechanical College (now Mississippi State University). Nearly all of the newly perished – 11 listed in the story – were part of the Army Training Corps, a program designed to train rapidly young men for service in the Armed Forces. In spite of the new deaths, physicians predicted fewer would fall victim to the epidemic. Dr. J.B. Smythe of Greenville, chief of the physicians on campus, told reporters he expected to see fewer cases. The students had been quarantined and could not leave campus. “Everything that could be done is being done,” Smythe said. Volunteer nurses came in from Columbus, Ackerman and West Point for the duration.
By Oct. 21, The Jackson Daily News reported that the quarantine over the state would be lifted likely in 10 days, but the flu epidemic continued to rage in Northeast Mississippi, especially Tupelo, where Leathers sent a physician from Kentucky – an expert in treating the epidemic – to Tupelo to handle the issue.
Public schools delayed opening their doors, including here in the Tupelo City Schools. Then, came the debate if school teachers would be paid for the “down time.” The state’s newspaper reported that the Mississippi State Superintendent of Education would see the teachers paid for lost time. John Anderson, a trustee of the Tupelo City Schools, supported the move by saying the teachers were underpaid and to withhold pay for something out of their control seemed unjustified to him. “I will not be a party to it,” Anderson was quoted in the Nov. 12, 1918, edition of the Jackson Daily News.
Plenty of remedies by so-called experts included Laxative Bromo Quinine, Bayer Aspirin, Vicks Vapor Rub, and Calomel Tablets. Others, including some physicians, recommended bed rest, washing of hands and plenty of food.
By November, the Jackson Daily News declared the epidemic nearly over and severely criticized the state Health Department for issuing the quarantine, saying the shut-down of businesses and schools had come too quickly. All this near a letter to the editor that urged the wearing of gauze masks to prevent the spread of the epidemic.
Stay safe. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Be kind to one another.