Several years ago while on a trip to the National League of Cities, Councilwoman Nettie Davis was scheduled to attend a banquet, but the day’s sessions had worn her down.
Instead, she and her husband, Fred, opted to stay inside and watch a college football game. My room was next door. We ordered a pizza, got the game on the television, and settled in. Fred Davis talked more that night than I had ever heard.
In the years I had known the couple, I never heard him say more than a handful of sentences at a time. He smiled a lot, but never said much, although he sat by, stood by, or danced with “Miss Nettie” almost all the time. But that night proved different.
In between coaching from his seat at the foot of the bed, he began talking about his days as a player at Alcorn State University. That would have been from 1960-63. What he didn’t say about himself spoke volumes. Those years he quarterbacked the Braves under Coach Franklin Purnell were a nadir in the university’s football history. It would be Purnell’s only tenure at his alma mater after a year with the Green Bay Packers. It was Purnell who brought the George Washington Carver athlete to what was known as Alcorn A&M under an athletic scholarship.
Yet, “Coach Fred” maintains to this day in the Top 10 of career touchdown passes with 27. That’s Alcorn football history. The Braves managed to eke out a winning season in 1961 with a 6-4 record. That evening, Fred didn’t mention a word about his stats or the scholarship. He smiled when Miss Nettie reminded him that he was invited to try out with the Chicago Bears, and that the St. Louis Cardinals showed an interest in his baseball prowess.
He came back to Tupelo, he said, to marry his sweetheart. They were married for 52 years before he passed away.
He talked about coaching and a coach’s responsibility to mold young men and women. Apparently, watching the college coaches on the sidelines made an impression. Fred talked about his 28 years as a coach and physical education instructor, about the responsibilities and the children he had seen grow up, including Mayor Jason Shelton.
He did not talk about being the first African American coach and physical education teacher after integration or those challenges.
Instead, Fred talked about learning to become a brick mason and how he enjoyed working on projects at home, for others, and in the community, especially in Green Street Grove (which most people know as Miss Nettie’s Park) and at Creative Commons in Mill Village. He talked about learning to garden by hit and miss in the community garden he and his wife had begun in a vacant lot across the street from their house. He talked about Meals on Wheels and how important that program was among the elderly in Tupelo. He talked about fishing and how much he enjoyed slipping off with Nate Stone to catch a few.
It was the most I would ever hear Fred talk. It’s been nearly four years since Fred passed away. I’d love to see that smile again and share a game and a pizza.