Over here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, we’ve learned that reading on one subject leads to another. This occurred last week as I picked up Alfred Crosby’s book, “America’s Forgotten Pandemic: The Influenza of 1918,” in light of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi. I turned to Crosby because as an undergraduate at Millsaps College, history professor David Davis introduced me to “The Columbian Exchange: Biological and Cultural Consequences of 1492.” Crosby went on to write another book “Ecological Imperialism: The Biological Expansion of Europe, 900-1900” and is considered by many historians to have started a subfield of ecological history.
On occasions I’ve had the privilege to teach students about the exchange. Younger students (and my grandsons) believe it’s cool that some of the plants we consider native here in the United States of America actually came from the poop of livestock, including horses, as they came off the ships from Europe after feeding on European hays and grains.
It’s the horses I want to talk about today.
Before tearing off into the pandemic, I had begun re-reading “Splendid Land, Splendid People: The Chickasaw Indians to Removal” by James R. Atkinson. I stopped at his description of the Chickasaw Ponies, which he posited came from those that came with the Spanish when the Chickasaw encountered Hernando de Soto. The breed, described by Atkinson as “speedy and hardy,” endured through intentional inbreeding through the 19th and early 20th centuries. Atkinson claims his late father, who lived in Chickasaw County, told him of a man in the region who owned one of the horses as late as the 1960s.
Yet, J. Edward de Steiguer, a professor of Natural Resource Economics and Policy at the University of Arizona, intimates in his book “Wild Horses of the West,” that the forerunner to the American Quarter Horse may have well run through the wilds of what would become Tupelo as a Chickasaw Pony mare.
Steiguer says the origins of the Chickasaw Pony are questionable. The general belief is the same as Atkinson writes in his book – from the DeSoto meeting. We know that 144 years passed before the Chickasaw here in the area would see another European. Steiguer also says the basis for the Chickasaw Ponies could have come through trade with other Native American groups: from encounters with the Spanish in Mexico through trade in Texas with groups such as the Apache and smaller ones like the Tejas on toward the east as the Texas-based Native Americans traded with the Quapaw of Arkansas, who had trade relations with the Natchez. We know from Atkinson that some Natchez came to live with the Chickasaw after the war between the French and the Natchez.
English traders, who also became agents here among the Chickasaw, marveled at the stock. In 1830, John Allen wrote of the Chickasaw Ponies on the farms – that the animals required less food, often grazing on the prairie alone, and they could travel 30-50 miles a day. In the 18th century many of the ponies were crossed with English stallions and sought by Carolinians and Virginians for breeding. And this is how we get to the American Quarter Horse.
It seems in Virginia in 1752 a stallion from England was imported and bred several Chickasaw Pony mares. The offspring were muscular and fast. They stood 14 hands high or about 4.6 feet high and could be used to race or plow or ride for pleasure.
Although Janus’ offspring enjoyed great popularity, the American Quarter Horse Association did not come to fruition until 1940, 188 years after Janus and the Chickasaw Pony mares from this area met.