Recently, I posted on our social media a photograph of a young man, a young woman, and a gallows under construction. The label in our archives marked the digital image as “Tupelo Hanging.” I asked for help in identifying the people and occasion.
The photograph showed Charlie Marshall, a farmer from Monroe County, convicted of murdering four members of a family in the same county near Poison Pond. His trial moved from Monroe County to Lee County on a change of venue because authorities thought he could not receive a fair trial near his home. Both were white people.
The woman was Pearl May Miller, a member of the family Marshall attacked. She was an eyewitness to the shooting of her father, brother, and sister. Miller also testified she saw Marshall bludgeoned to death her 8-month-old nephew. Her testimony resulted in the conviction in an April 1920 trial.
Marshall, represented by Judge Claude Clayton, claimed he was having dinner with his family at the time the attack occurred. Members of his family testified on his behalf.
Afraid of a lynching, authorities secreted Marshall in various jails, including Jackson, prior to his execution on Aug. 20, 1920. The Mississippi Legislature had passed a law banning public executions, so a gallows, hidden from the public, was constructed. The sheriff had a platform built onto the walled side of the gallows in the event Marshall wanted to make a public announcement before his hanging.
Marshall did not.
At 1:16 p.m. that Friday, authorities carried out the hanging sentence in view of 40 people, according to newspaper reports. The 34-year-old made no announcement on the advice of his attorney. “Thousands of people” gathered in the streets to hear what they could. The only event rested in authorities preventing a man from tearing down the wall that made Marshall’s hanging private.
When we posted the photograph online, a young man took us to task: “Why would you post something … so sensitive as this … I was born and raised in Tupelo and always have thought it was the best city in the world … so any photo of a hanging or supposed is a big insult to our city. This is not a cute photo … no matter black or white.”
This is the point with writing and reading history. Not all of our history is pretty. It is not all names of great people and dates of great events. The lives of ordinary people contribute to our story as a community.
Why this photo and story? News reports of the time recorded this particular crime as one of the worst in the state’s history. The execution of Marshall in a gallows closed off to the public marks one of the first times Mississippi advanced to take away the lurid impact of executions.
It further demonstrates what Michel Foucault wrote during the 1970s in “Discipline and Punish,” where he looks at public execution and torture as part of a ritual that included the public to assert the power of the state for control. It was essential, writes Foucault, to the development of a penal system that attempted to control the soul of the convicted rather than the body.
Without stories and examples, such as this hanging in Tupelo, we cannot learn the broader lessons of history that bind our society or those that lead us into conflict resulting in change. Most recently, we have another example in a bill passed by the state Senate.
The very thought of changing the board of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History through political patronage is dangerous.
Our stories instruct as well as entertain. They show us how we evolve as a culture, as a people. We must hold true if we are to advance. To add partisan political pressure to a board overseeing documents and the telling of those stories is to place a roadblock to our advancement as a people.