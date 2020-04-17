Several months ago, I wrote to you about a link between Tupelo and the capture of Machine Gun Kelly in Memphis, Tenn. Recently, I ran across an oral history of Margaret Lumpkin Martin, who worked at Citizens State Bank for 46 years. She was present in the bank that day. This is her account of what happened.
On Nov. 28, 1932, about 2:45 p.m., 15 minutes before Citizens Bank was to close for the day, four-to-five gunmen walked into the bank. Kelly brought in a machine gun in a cotton sack. He stood at the door of the bank. After the robbers strode in and as they ordered those in the bank to put up their hands, Della Fair Reese walked in to make a deposit for their grocery store. Unaware at the moment of a robbery in process, she spoke to one of the men. Later, said Martin, one of the robbers said, “Don’t hurt that sweet little thing.”
Everyone put up their hands, and the robbers marched them to the front of the bank. They were all told to lie on the floor. Homer Edgeworth was the head teller at the time. The robbers instructed him to get the money from the tellers’ windows and from the safe.
The president of the bank at the time, L.T. Wesson, had to lie face-down on the floor with everyone else. Customers Martin remembered being in the bank were: Pat Turman, C.E. Gentry, Brit Rogers Jr. and the Rev. S.V. Hicks, who had just withdrawn $165. The robbers made Rev. Hicks turn over his cash, too.
Martin, a bookkeeper at Citizens Bank at the time, listed employees as Gamble Stevens, Thad Shannon, Wesson, and Brit Rogers Jr.
She described the robbers as having a gun in each hand. After they received their cash – about $17,500 – the men escaped through the bank’s back door and ran down the alley and out of sight.
Before they escaped, the robbers put everyone in the bank’s vault. Wesson asked them not to lock them in because the safe was airtight and the hostages would suffocate if left in the vault too long. The robbers obliged.
When asked by her interviewer at the time of the oral history what the robbers looked like, Martin replied, “Child, I didn’t look at none of them. I got my head down. I got my nose dirty.”
The rest of the story is known. Not long after this infamous bank robbery, a tip from Tupelo led the FBI to the Memphis residence where Machine Gun Kelly had hidden. He eventually confessed to the Citizens Bank Robbery.