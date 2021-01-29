Throughout our history, and even in the Tupelo Story, race has flowed as an undercurrent. One of the best early examples of this rests in the Southern Farmers Alliance, a white organization, and the Colored Farmers Alliance, a Black organization.
Both groups were created because farmers typically had to live on credit until their crops came in, but they paid higher prices because of the credit offered. In addition, farmers might want to diversify, but many banks and businessmen knew that cotton would make, so the farmers couldn’t get loans or credit unless they farmed cotton. At one time, close to 2 million farmers in the South belonged to one or the other organization.
Both the Southern Alliance and the Colored Farmers Alliance organized in Mississippi. Lee County provided a base for both, and many sub-alliances in various communities, according to Vaughn Grisham’s “Tupelo: Evolution of a Community.” Grisham gives few pages to either organization, using them as an example of a community in conflict.
It’s that conflict that the thread of racism and control of Blacks by whites begins. It starts with the Mississippi Constitutional Convention of 1890 and the election of representatives to the convention. Democrats wanted to control the politics of the state. Most Democrats had fought for or sympathized with the Confederacy during the Civil War. The Republican Party, because of its Reconstruction policies, became the party of the Black man.
The Southern Alliance wanted to send a representative from Lee County to the convention, and the only ticket available was the Democratic Party one. Merchants and bankers, to protect their interests, raised concerns that poor white farmers and Black farmers would join together to create a powerful voting bloc and change policies favorable to the elite and merchant class.
Grisham points out an example of this when D.D. Edwards, the president of the Palmetto Colored Farmers’ Alliance, wrote a letter to calm the fears of his white counterparts, saying his organization didn’t seek anything more than original Alliance aims – better markets for buying and selling, fairer credit, and more education.
White opponents took Edwards’ words and twisted them, claiming the letter came from the Southern Alliance and that the two organizations had joined. A majority of white farmers stayed home that election.
Tupelo and Lee County fared better than other places in Mississippi. In Leflore County, after a Colored Farmers’ Alliance leader urged Black Delta farmers to go to Holmes County and purchase from a Southern Alliance co-op, instead of local plantation stores, the white plantation owners threatened to kill the leader. A group of nearly 100 Black farmers marched to show support of the Colored Farmers’ Alliance. The governor sent National Guard troops to Leflore County. Tensions mounted. Forty Black farmers were arrested, and some were killed – reports range from six to 25. That’s known as the Leflore County Massacre.