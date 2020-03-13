The Industrial Revolution in Mississippi really didn’t occur until after the Civil War, and in Tupelo, only shortly after the second railroad – the Kansas City, Memphis and Birmingham – came through to intersect with the Mobile and Ohio, which was constructed before Tupelo’s incorporation in 1870.
As railroads expanded in the 1800s South, production of the “Big Three” crops of cotton, tobacco and wheat grew as well, creating a potential for industry. Some historians refer to this as the “Second Industrial Revolution.” At this time, Tupelo already led North Mississippi with cotton-based commerce and industry.
At the turn of the century, shortly after the Kansas City, Memphis and Birmingham Railroad opened, a group of local businessmen: John M. Allen, John Clark, J.J. Rogers, W.L. Joyner and C.P. Long developed the Tupelo Cotton Mills, which opened in 1901, according to the National Register of Historic Places. This group wanted to capitalize on the thousands of pounds of cotton produced in the area.
After the mill opened, a planned village for workers developed near the site. Then, in 1909, Topsy Hosiery Mills, which had sprung up as part of the new industry, sold to Tupelo Cotton Mills and became Mill No. 2. Development continued through the early years of the 20th century with the Tupelo Garment Factory (1921), also associated with Tupelo Cotton Mills, and Reed Bros., founded in 1927.
As these industries took off, Elizabeth Milam began sewing children’s clothes in her home. Even as a child she seemed destined to design and create clothes. The young Elizabeth was known for her doll clothes. Later, she began making children’s clothes. They were a hit.
Elizabeth would sew up sets of children’s clothing, pack up a suitcase and tow it from store to store in Memphis. The stores loved her designs and sewing prowess. Soon, she could not keep up with the orders, so she employed women in their homes to help her keep up with the orders.
The demand became so great, Elizabeth opened a shop on Spring Street with 12 sewing machines and a dozen workers to push out boys’ suits and children’s aprons. By 1929, even the little shop in downtown Tupelo couldn’t keep up with the demand.
Elizabeth and her husband, L.G. Milam, formed a partnership – Milam Manufacturing – with L.G. as the president and Elizabeth as the vice president. They survived the Great Depression and the Tupelo tornado of 1936. By 1939, Milam Manufacturing had 85 machines and 125 workers.