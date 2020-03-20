The Oren Dunn Museum is closed for a bit to the public, but Sihya Smith, and I continue researching more of the Tupelo Story. We’ve been reading about the flu pandemic of 1920 and the yellow fever outbreak of 1878 and how folk back in those times dealt with their issues.
We wouldn’t be able to research these subjects if our forefolk hadn’t hunkered down and taken care of one another. We have something here called the Tupelo Spirit. Facts are – and historically verifiable –the Tupelo Spirit is big portion of the Tupelo Story.
For instance, in our “tornado room” at the museum, we have photographs of doctors and nurses working under great strain to take care of those injured and dying as a result of the fourth worst tornado in U.S. history. We see neighbors helping neighbors clear away the debris and help bury the dead. The same happened in more recent history after the tornado of 2014 when thousands of people showed up to help clean up the mess left by that particular storm.
Right here at the museum, we sit in offices of a building once a birthing barn for award-winning Jersey cows belonging to Rex Reed, who had the purest line of Jersey cows and was known nationwide for them and their milk. Reed had imported those cows, whose bloodline traced back to the Isle of Jersey – part of the British Isles off the coast of France. George McLean, the Daily Journal owner and publisher, visited with Reed to learn more about the industry, and then went to local business leaders, to convince them to invest in a venture that would help local farmers – many devastated by the fall of cotton, which had sustained this area for years.
The local leaders, including S. James High, the president of People’s Bank and Trust, opted into McLean’s plan. Through assistance from Tupelo’s business community and Reed’s knowledge and McLean’s cheerleading and hard convincing, farmers began to invest in registered bulls and Jersey cows. About 10 years after McLean’s meeting with Reed, Tupelo’s dairy industry drew regional and national attention, so much so that Carnation built a plant here.
Reed had his own story to tell, though. During World War II, the Germans killed every Jersey cow on Jersey Isle because they ran out of provisions during occupation. The Germans had work camps and thousands of prisoners on site. After the war, Reed help replenish the Jersey Isle stock from his own registered award-winning Jersey cows.
The point of this is that the Tupelo Spirit embedded in the Tupelo Story is not a once-in-a-while thing. We see it every day here in Tupelo in neighbors and neighborhood associations. Often in the day-to-day, we take the Tupelo Spirit for granted. Let’s not. Instead of just social media postings, let’s keep a journal of what’s happening in our homes, our neighborhoods and our cities. It helps to write down feelings and observations, especially during times of crisis.
And, after all, the best historians – the best chroniclers of the Tupelo Story – are those who preserve the history. Even in diaries. Be safe. Please wash your hands.