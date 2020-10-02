Reading through “Tupelo: Evolution of Community” by Vaughn L. Grisham Jr., we at the Oren Dunn City Museum stumbled across a brief paragraph about how racial tensions developed in 1898 over a smallpox epidemic in the city and how the city’s mayor took action. It is a lesson in how rumors can nearly disrupt the peace and harmony in a community known for working together.
In the spring of 1898, a smallpox outbreak developed in the South. In a review of what happened, Charles V. Chaplin wrote in 1913 in the “Journal of Infectious Diseases” that workers on railroads and steamboats chiefly spread the mild cases across the Deep South. Chaplin surmised the cases began in Lowndes County, Alabama in early 1898 and spread through Black laborers on the railroads. By March of that year, Alabama had recorded 3,638 cases and 51 deaths. The pox spread via railroad from Montgomery to Memphis to Birmingham and then to adjoining states. Chaplin claimed, at the time of his report, that because of Birmingham’s standing as an industrial city and nexus of southern railroading, the pox spread throughout the South.
Early reports in April from the Weekly Clarion-Ledger place the center of Mississippi’s epidemic squarely in Tupelo, according to State Board of Health Director Dr. J. F. Hunter, who had direct information from Dr. W.C. Spencer, the Lee County health officer. Remember, the State Board of Health had existed only about a year prior to this outbreak. Hunter ordered Lee County to isolate the cases, create a quarantine house with guards for day and night, and a nurse. All cases were to receive “proper medical attention,” according to the newspaper report.
Grisham apparently takes the story from here. The 11 cases, mostly from the African American community, went into quarantine, although no reports indicate where the “pest house” was located at the time. The sheds or houses used to keep the sick were labeled by the public as “pest houses.” Grisham writes that rumors flew over town about a Black youth being mistreated in the “pest house” by the workers. Additionally, fears of the pox – although these were mild cases – resulted in further rumors that people from town would burn the houses of those who health officials had determined had the pox.
Mayor W.D. Anderson and the town Council went door-to-door throughout Tupelo to quell the rumors, according to Grisham. In May, Anderson and J.T. Robins traveled to Jackson to meet with the State Board of Health officials and receive vaccinations for wide distribution in Tupelo, according to a report in the Weekly Clarion-Ledger. Grisham confirms this information, saying the mayor’s action prevented a riot in Tupelo. However, relationships between the races suffered to the point no communication existed, and officials withdrew funding for construction on a school for Black students.
The smallpox epidemic was deemed by Mississippi historians as one of the three largest next to those of yellow fever in 1878 and influenza in 1918-1919. Smallpox spread throughout the state in 1898, resulting in 1,385 cases and 84 deaths. At the time, the epidemic resulted in a 6 % death rate in the state’s population, according to state health records. Over the next year, smallpox would spread throughout the nation, amounting to 3,639 cases and 389 deaths or a 3.85 % fatality rate among the population of the United States at the time, according to Chaplin’s report of 1913.