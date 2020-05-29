Not long ago the Tupelo City Council voted to rename Ida Street. At Councilwoman Nettie Davis’ urging, the Council approved a resolution to call the byway Ida B. Wells Street.
To some folk this move might have seemed odd. After all, Wells did not have a direct link to Tupelo by birth or career. She was born in 1862 – the same year as the Emancipation Proclamation – to James Wells, an apprentice carpenter, and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Warrenton, a cook. Her parents were slaves on the property of Spires Bolling, a builder. After the Civil War, Wells’ parents made their marriage legal. James Wells, an accomplished carpenter, helped build up Holly Springs after the war. Both parents believed education would lift all people out of poverty.
At the age of 16, the Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1878 claimed her parents and one of her four brothers. Typhoid fever had killed a brother earlier, so Wells became the sole support of two brothers and three sisters. She began teaching and attended Shaw University, later renamed Rust College to avoid confusion with the Shaw University in North Carolina. Two years into her studies, the college expelled her after a dispute with the president. But for three more years, she taught.
When her brothers settled into work of their own, Wells took her sisters and moved to Memphis to live with a relative. She worked in a small town just outside of Memphis and took a train every day to work. On one train trip, she refused to move from her seat in the first-class car at the conductor’s insistence. The conductor had her removed from the train. Later, she sued the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad and won a $500 decision. The Tennessee Supreme Court reversed the lower court’s decision. That began her writing career.
In 1892, three of Wells’ friends were lynched in Memphis. She began to launch investigations into other lynchings, which led her to New York as a writer for the New York Age. She gained a reputation as a muckracker and used that to raise awareness of lynchings of African Americans across the United States. She also talked about the crisis in Europe, even appearing before Parliament in England.
In 1893, she moved to Chicago and continued her work against lynching, segregation and for the right of women to vote. It was here, two years later, that Wells wrote her seminal book, “A Red Record: Tabulated Statistics and Alleged Causes of Lynching in the United States.”
In the “Red Record,” we find a direct link between Wells and Tupelo. She recorded the lynching of Augustus Pond on July 7, 1894 in Tupelo. His death was one of 15 in Mississippi that Wells listed for the year. The listing says he was charged with attempted rape. That’s all. Interestingly, the day prior, a man named George Pond was lynched at Fulton by a mob, who had accused him of going into a girl’s room “with the intention of ravishing her, but the girl awoke and he fled,” says the story in the Chattanooga Daily Times. Wells noted that lynching as well.
Wells laid the groundwork for many organizations, including the Urban League. She was an organizing member of the NAACP. In 1930, she became one of the first African American women to seek public office when, at the age of 68, she ran for a seat in the Illinois State Legislature. She died in 1931.
Her legacy continues. This year the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Law passed, much in the way Wells envisioned an anti-lynching law. This year, not too many weeks ago, she was awarded a Pulitzer Prize posthumously for “her outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.”